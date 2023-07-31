JioBook laptop priced at Rs. 16,499 on launch today

Reliance Retail has introduced the new JioBook laptop today. It is a lightweight and pocket-friendly 4G-LTE-powered laptop that is designed for all age groups. JioBook has been dubbed as 'India's First Learning Book'. It has been priced at Rs. 16,499 and will be available starting August 5, 2023. Customers can buy JioBook from Reliance Digital's online and offline stores. It is available on Amazon.in too.

JioBook Features

The JioBook offers a stylish design featuring a matte finish, and ultra slim built. It is a light weight laptop at just 990 grams. It offers 4G-LTE and a dual-band WiFi capabilities, a powerful octa-core chipset for smooth multitasking. It has 11.6-inch (29.46CM) anti-glare HD display, an Infinity keyboard, and a large multi-gesture trackpad.

It has a JioOS operating system, design, and always-connected features. Reliance says JioBook will redefine the learning experience for every individual.

Reliance spokesperson said, "We are dedicated to introduce innovative products that empower individuals in their learning journey. The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options."

The spokesperson added, “We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development.”

JioBook can be used by anyone who attends online classes, codes, or explores new ventures such as starting a yoga studio or delving into online trading.

Earlier, Jio had launched internet-enabled JioBharat phones at a very affordable price of Rs. 999, along with a budget-friendly monthly plan for unlimited calls and data. This move is part of the Reliance vision to bring internet access to more people and reduce reliance on 2G feature phones.

Ambani's Reliance is known for disrupting businesses with cut-throat price offerings. Its wireless venture Jio Infocomm upended the Indian mobile market with cheap internet plans in 2016, Reuters adds.