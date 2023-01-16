MacBook Pro touchscreen by 2025? Why Apple is making this BIG move

Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro which could launch by 2025. Here’s what the expert says.

Apple is likely planning a big surprise. The company is reportedly working on a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen. Renowned Apple tipster Mark Gurman has revealed that the MacBook Pro touchscreen is expected to arrive by 2025. He further suggested that Apple is actively engaged in the project and the company is seriously considering making the product. However, this comes as a surprise as Apple has, not only rejected the idea of touchscreen computers, but even mocked its competitors who came up with such laptops.

But why would Apple want to change its strategy? Here's what the expert says.

Reasons behind Apple's BIG move to bring touchscreen MacBook Pro

As per Gurman's report, there are currently two main goals for Apple. First, to unify the software and services on all of Apple's devices. Second, Apple wants to pick up a bigger piece of the personal computer market while successfully transitioning to its homegrown chips. To achieve these goals, adding a touchscreen OLED display to MacBook Pro will be the biggest move. It instantly increases the size of the market that it can target. Or, at least, target rivals in a market segment they thought was likely to be free of any such Apple product.

Also, the touchscreen MacBook Pro will likely provide a better experience for users who carry multiple Apple products. This is so because back in 2020, Apple enabled iPhone apps to run on Macs. But the experience of iPhone apps on a Mac is subpar in comparison to an iPhone. The reason is simply that these iOS apps are designed for touchscreen iPhones, hence they don't provide a great experience with a trackpad or mouse on MacBooks. Hence, bringing a touchscreen MacBook Pro will take the experience to another level.

There are many other big brands such as Microsoft, Google, Asus, Acer, HP and Dell that have already stepped into the touchscreen laptops segment. It shows that a touchscreen display is an important factor for users who are buying a laptop. With touchscreen MacBook Pro, Apple's market share will certainly expand.

However, there is still a long way to go for the arrival of the touchscreen MacBook Pro.