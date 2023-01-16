    Trending News

    MacBook Pro touchscreen by 2025? Why Apple is making this BIG move

    Apple is reportedly working on a touchscreen MacBook Pro which could launch by 2025. Here’s what the expert says.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 16 2023, 23:02 IST
    Apple MacBook Air M2 256GB First Glance: New everything
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    1/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 brings a new minimalist design from the 14-inch MacBook Pro. The sides are now thicker and have rounded edges, while the Apple logo grows bigger on the lid. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 gets a new 13.6-inch LCD display with slim bezels and a new notch for holding the 1080p webcam. The display is brighter than the M1 MacBook Air display. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 also gets a new keyboard with larger keycaps, even for the Fn keys. The Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the Sleep Key is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple MacBook Air M2
    4/6 Apple MacBook Air M2 comes with macOS Monterey out of the box. However, it will get macOS Ventura update later in the year with the new features such as Stage Manager, Spotlight Search, and more. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on the MacBook Air M2, which is the same as the MacBook Air M1. The 256GB variant gets you the 30W adapter whereas the 512GB variant gets you the 36W dual port charger. It also supports the 67W fast charger that does 0-50 percent in 30 minutes. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 Other than the MagSafe port for charging, you get two USB-C ports with support Thunderbolt 3, USB-4 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 speed formats. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    MacBook Pro
    View all Images
    Why is Apple likely to bring a touchscreen MacBook Pro? Find out. (Unsplash)

    Apple is likely planning a big surprise. The company is reportedly working on a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen. Renowned Apple tipster Mark Gurman has revealed that the MacBook Pro touchscreen is expected to arrive by 2025. He further suggested that Apple is actively engaged in the project and the company is seriously considering making the product. However, this comes as a surprise as Apple has, not only rejected the idea of touchscreen computers, but even mocked its competitors who came up with such laptops.

    But why would Apple want to change its strategy? Here's what the expert says.

    Reasons behind Apple's BIG move to bring touchscreen MacBook Pro

    As per Gurman's report, there are currently two main goals for Apple. First, to unify the software and services on all of Apple's devices. Second, Apple wants to pick up a bigger piece of the personal computer market while successfully transitioning to its homegrown chips. To achieve these goals, adding a touchscreen OLED display to MacBook Pro will be the biggest move. It instantly increases the size of the market that it can target. Or, at least, target rivals in a market segment they thought was likely to be free of any such Apple product.

    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Also, the touchscreen MacBook Pro will likely provide a better experience for users who carry multiple Apple products. This is so because back in 2020, Apple enabled iPhone apps to run on Macs. But the experience of iPhone apps on a Mac is subpar in comparison to an iPhone. The reason is simply that these iOS apps are designed for touchscreen iPhones, hence they don't provide a great experience with a trackpad or mouse on MacBooks. Hence, bringing a touchscreen MacBook Pro will take the experience to another level.

    There are many other big brands such as Microsoft, Google, Asus, Acer, HP and Dell that have already stepped into the touchscreen laptops segment. It shows that a touchscreen display is an important factor for users who are buying a laptop. With touchscreen MacBook Pro, Apple's market share will certainly expand.

    However, there is still a long way to go for the arrival of the touchscreen MacBook Pro.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

    First Published Date: 16 Jan, 23:02 IST
