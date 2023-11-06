Icon
Home Laptops PC News Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6: What to expect in the next iteration

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 6 is the talk of tech town, with rumours swirling about what to expect. Here's a sneak peek at the highly anticipated device.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 14:03 IST
Icon
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 expected to bring subtle changes and enhanced features. (Microsoft )
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6
Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 expected to bring subtle changes and enhanced features. (Microsoft )

In the world of laptops, Microsoft's Surface series is known for its elegant simplicity and performance. The Surface Laptop line, in particular, has garnered a strong following over the years and is considered one of the better ones around. While Microsoft typically takes an iterative approach to its designs, fans eagerly anticipate what the next model, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6, might bring to the table. Let's explore what we know so far about the Surface Laptop 6.

Will the Surface Laptop 6 Be Released?

Since its inception in 2017, the Surface Laptop series has maintained an annual release cadence, with one notable exception in 2020. Despite Microsoft remaining tight-lipped about the Surface Laptop 6, a slew of leaks and a leaked spec sheet have fueled speculation about its existence. With this information in hand, it's reasonable to assume that the Surface Laptop 6 is in the works. However, the release date remains a mystery.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

When Can We Expect the Surface Laptop 6?

Looking at the release history of previous models, Microsoft has often favoured October as its launch month. While this pattern suggests a potential October 2023 release, there are recent indicators that may challenge this assumption. Jake Krol, Senior Editor at The Arena Group, had hinted at a special event on September 21, 2023, organised by Microsoft. Although it was indeed a Surface event, the Laptop 6 was conspicuously absent. With this unexpected development, the release date remains uncertain, Android Authority reported.

Specs and Features: What to Expect from the Surface Laptop 6

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the launch date, some details about the Surface Laptop 6 have surfaced. Notably, it's expected to receive six years of firmware support upon release. Additionally, a leaked spec sheet provides insights into potential features.

Design: Microsoft has adhered to a conservative design philosophy for the Surface Laptop series, leading to criticism for minimal design improvements between generations. While there's no official word on the Laptop 6's design, it's possible Microsoft may make subtle enhancements or address past criticisms. However, any drastic deviations from the previous model are unlikely.

Specs: A leak from Wccftech offers a glimpse of what the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models of the Surface Laptop 6 might offer. These include an upgrade to a 13th gen Intel processor, improved battery life, and a 10-point multi-touch screen. However, disappointingly, the leak suggests that the laptop might retain its 720p webcam, a decision that might not sit well with users seeking a "premium" experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 13:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon