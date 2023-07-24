Home Laptops PC News Remarkably light JioBook laptop set to launch in India on July 31

Remarkably light JioBook laptop set to launch in India on July 31

Amazon has released a teaser on the launch of the JioBook laptop and it is slated for July 31. Check details and specs here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 10:58 IST
JioBook Laptop to launch on July 31 on Amazon.
View all Images
JioBook Laptop to launch on July 31 on Amazon. (Amazon)

Earlier, Jio had announced its new 4G Android-based laptop, JioBook in India. Now, as per an Amazon teaser, JioBook launch date has been revealed. It is expected to be the new version of JioBook. Amazon revealed JioBook 2023 which will be available by the end of July. Along with the teaser, it also announced some specifications of the upcoming Laptop on the Amazon website. The older version is only available in Reliance Digital stores.

All-new JioBook

As per the Amazon Listing, the upcoming JioBook will launch on July 31, which is designed for all ages, productivity, entertainment, and play. The design is quite similar to the October version of JioBook. The laptop will be equipped with 4G connectivity and an octa-core processor for high-definition video streaming, multitasking between applications, various software, and more.

The JioBook 2023 will weigh 990 grams and that is less than the previous version. Additionally, the new JioBook will support JioOS.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Let's recall the JioBook 2022 for better clarity

JioBook 2022 specifications

The JioBook laptop came with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with expandable storage of up to 128 GB. It features an 11.6-inch display with 1366 x 768 pixels. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC. It supports a 5000mAh battery which will offer up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge according to Jio.

Additionally, the laptop includes an HDMI port, a Bluetooth 5.0 chip, and a 4G SIM card slot. On the top of the display is a 2MP webcam, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As a final point, the Jio laptop weighs about 1.2 pounds. In India, the laptop is priced at Rs.20000.

As the 2022 version came with an affordable price range, we can assume that the new JioBook 2023 version might also come at a reasonable price that everyone can afford. Now, we have to wait till the actual launch for more clarity on the new JioBook and what features it brings to the audience.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 10:41 IST
