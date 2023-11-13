Icon
Home Laptops PC News Should you buy the latest MacBook Pro and iMac? Mark Gurman explains

Apple recently launched its M3 MacBook Pros and brought out a refreshment to the iMac for the first time in nearly 3 years. But are the latest Apple devices the ones to go for or should you wait for the next release? Know what Mark Gurman said.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 09:30 IST
The new MacBook Pro gets an M3 upgrade. Know all about it. (Unsplash)

Apple finally took the wraps off its latest Mac devices at the Scary Fast event on October 13. The event also saw the unveiling of the next-generation Apple Silicon chip - the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. The tech giant launched its latest MacBook Pros and refreshed the iMac for the first time in nearly 3 years. But are the latest Apple devices the ones to go for or should you wait for the next release? Know what Mark Gurman said.

Apple's new Macs: Should you buy them?

Having skipped on the M2 boost, the new 24-inch iMac is powered by the new Apple M3 chip. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the updated iMac is certainly fast, but “ not enough to blow you away.” Surprisingly, Apple did not even update the colour options for the new iMac, and it comes in existing seven finishes - Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange, and Purple.

Meanwhile, Apple did introduce a new Space Black option for the MacBook Pro, and it indeed seems darker than Apple's iconic Space Grey. But is it fast enough? Gurman claimed that although it is faster than its predecessor, it is not a life-changing update.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

So, should you buy the new M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac? Here's what Gurman says:

If you already have a MacBook Pro with an M1 chip or better, hold out for another generation or two. If you have an M1 iMac, I'd also wait — perhaps even for a larger iMac.

However, if you're still on an Intel-based Mac, then making the jump to Apple Silicon is certainly worth it. You not only get a major performance boost, but an impressive battery life too.

Apple's M3 plans

At the Apple event, the company launched three M3 chips - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. However, there was no information about the M3 Ultra, the rumoured ultra high-end Apple chip. Going by previous trends, the M3 Ultra chip could feature twice the CPU and GPU cores compared to the M3 Max chip. This would mean it could feature 32 GPU and 80 GPU cores, as well as up to 256GB RAM.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 09:30 IST
