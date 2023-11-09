Top 2-in-1 laptops: Check Dell Inspiron, HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5, more

Investing in a laptop is not only about work or studies but having a great overall experience in terms of flexibility, display, gaming, and much more. For passionate and creative minds, a convertible 2-in-1 laptop can bring a great user experience by making a device into a laptop or tablet anytime they want. If you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled 2-in-1 laptop then, check out the below list and make the right choice.

Dell Inspiron: It is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA Truelife Touch display with up to 250nits peak brightness. The laptop comes with a Dell Active Pen, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. The Dell laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor coupled with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and has 15 months of McAfee antivirus subscription. Additionally, it features a Radeon Graphics card.

HP Pavilion x360: The laptop features a 14-inch FHD diagonal display with a multitouch-enabled screen and 250 nits peak brightness. It is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics card. The laptop comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and has built-in Alexa, MS office, and more to improve user experience.

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5: It is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 14-inch Full HD display and 250 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and runs on Windows 10, however, users can get a free upgrade. The laptop also supports Digital Pen Stylus. It has an 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is backed with a 52.5 Wh battery which claims to have 7 hours of battery life.

Microsoft Surface Pro X: The laptop features a 13-inch touchscreen display. It can be easily connected with the Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. It has three different convertible modes: Laptop Mode, Studio Mode, and Tablet Mode. The Microsoft Surface laptop is powered by a Qualcomm processor and has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU Graphics. The company also claims to provide a long battery life.

Asus VivoBook 13: The laptop features a 13.3-inch OLED FHD touch display and comes with ASUS Pen 2.0. It is powered by an Intel Pentium N6000 Quad-Core Processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X onboard RAM and 128G internal storage. It is backed with a 50Wh battery for lasting performance and non-stop productivity. Additionally, for an amazing viewing experience, it features an ‎Intel UHD Graphics card.

