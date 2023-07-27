Home Laptops PC News Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college

Starting college this year and confused about which laptop to buy? Here are top 5 tips that will help you purchase a suitable laptop.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 18:54 IST
With college starting, there is always excitement to start fresh and new, be it clothes, backpacks, shoes, or yes, laptops. We want everything to be perfect and up to date. However, college can be expensive with tuition fees, stay or travel expenses. However, we can always take a decision on what is necessary and what is not. So, let's assume laptops are important for students.

If you are looking for a laptop, you should know that finding the best student laptop is not as easy as it may seem. All laptops have different functionalities and the features you might be looking for may be missing from the one that you actually want to purchase . So, to solve the dilemma of what is best and what actually you should look for, we have created a list of top 5 tips you should consider before making the purchase.

Things to consider before buying a laptop

Before getting into details you must know student laptops have different priorities and performance based on what type of course they are attending. We get tempted very easily by a top model like a MacBook or a top gaming laptop, but your interests may lie elsewhere. Check these top 5 tips.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
  • If you are a student pursuing courses that require more term papers or are based on a lot of writing or art course, then you don't need a laptop that has huge storage capacity and processors. You will do fine with a laptop that has 8 GB of RAM and that too without a high-end processor. Even Chromebooks will do.
  • If you are someone who's pursuing engineering or computer science courses then, yes you might what to consider a laptop with a powerful processor and a strong graphics card. You can find various laptops that are built for such heavy workloads. Although, you do not have to rely on a pricey laptop. You will be fine with laptops like Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and if you are looking for Macbook then M1 MacBook Air can be helpful. Yes, you will have to worry a little about the price.
  • If you are someone who wants to mix your studies with a little fun like streaming movies or games, then you should consider the laptop's display and resolution. Also, you do not need to pick an expensive laptop for gaming just make sure the specifications are not of the high-end variety.
  • If you are into designing courses then your laptop must support the relevant designing tools, and the graphics and performance should be top-notch. Also, you need a bigger storage so might have to spend a little on that front. A laptop in the high-end segment is what you may be forced to look into.
  • Lastly, know your preferences, workload, and budget before making any unmindful purchase. If you have a strict budget then worry not, look for necessary functionalities and you will be able to cope.

First Published Date: 27 Jul, 17:07 IST
