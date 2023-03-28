 Lava Iris Fuel F1 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava Iris Fuel F1

Lava Iris Fuel F1 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,849 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Fuel F1 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Fuel F1 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

3
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26687/heroimage/lava-iris-fuel-f1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26687/images/Design/lava-iris-fuel-f1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26687/images/Design/lava-iris-fuel-f1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26687/images/Design/lava-iris-fuel-f1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
Key Specs
₹7,849
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
8 MP
2 MP
4000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
Key Specs
₹7,849
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
4000 mAh
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lava Iris Fuel F1 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 30.5 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • Up to 18 Hours(3G) / Up to 30.5 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • F2.0
  • No
Design
  • Black, White
  • 141 mm
  • 9.5 mm
  • 72 mm
  • 148 grams
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 67.73 %
  • 196 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • No
  • October 14, 2015 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Iris Fuel F1
  • Lava
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 2 GB
  • Mali-400 MP
  • MediaTek MT6580
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • Up to 4.7 GB
  • Yes
  • 8 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Lava Iris Fuel F1 FAQs

What is the price of the Lava Iris Fuel F1 in India?

Lava Iris Fuel F1 price in India at 8,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6580; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Fuel F1?

How many colors are available in Lava Iris Fuel F1?

What is the Lava Iris Fuel F1 Battery Capacity?

Is Lava Iris Fuel F1 Waterproof?

View More

    Lava Iris Fuel F1