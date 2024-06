Lava O2 Summary

The Lava O2 launched in India on March 22, 2024. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz display and is powered by the Unisoc T616 Octa-Core SoC Processor. It also has 8GB of RAM, with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM. Lava O2 Price: The Lava O2 is priced at Rs. 8499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Lava O2 Design: In terms of design, the Lava O2 has an AG Glass Back Finish with a Side Fingerprint Sensor. Lava O2 Display: The Lava O2 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Punch Hole display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a pixel density of 269 ppi. Lava O2 Camera: Lava O2 sports a 50MP Dual AI Rear Camera and an 8MP Selfie Camera. Lava O2 Battery: The Lava O2 has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W Fast Charging via a Type-C USB cable. Lava O2 Performance: Under the hood, the Lava O2 is powered by a UNISOC T616 Octa-core processor with 16GB RAM (8GB+8GB Extended) and 128GB storage. Lava O2 Connectivity and Special Features: The Lava O2 supports 4G LTE and has Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C, and a fingerprint scanner. Lava O2 Operating System: The Lava O2 runs Android 13, with a guaranteed upgrade to Android 14, and two years of security updates.