Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k2029cin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 50,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 50,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2029CIN) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 50,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Shadow Black. The status of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check