Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k2029cin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 50,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Not officially announced yet
The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2029CIN) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price
The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 50,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Shadow Black.
The status of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is Upcoming.
Key Specs
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
Processor
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H
View all detailed Specs
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k2029cin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Latest Update
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 82k2029cin Laptop Full Specifications
SPEC SCORE
3/
10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
4
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 82k2029cin Laptop