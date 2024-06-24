 Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k2029cin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 50,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H Processor , 4.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Shadow Black
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 (82K2029CIN) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 50,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Shadow Black. The status of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 (82k2029cin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Latest Update

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15ach6 82k2029cin Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
4
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    4.5 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Brightness

    250 nits

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    FHD (1920x1080) IPS Technology 60 Hz Refresh Rate Brightness: 250 Nits Anti-Glare 45pct. NTSC

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Model

    15ACH6 (82K2029CIN)

  • Colour

    Shadow Black

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.25 Kg weight

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Nahimic Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clock-speed

    3.4 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

  • Number of Cores

    4

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 5500H

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    1

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Lenovo Laptop   /   Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 82K2029CIN Laptop

