29% discount! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price takes a deep dive on Amazon

Planning to buy a new smartphone. We have come across an excellent deal just for you! Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price has taken a deep dive on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 17:45 IST
Smartphones under 20000: Check out the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in photos
image caption
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has been introduced as an all rounder smartphone with 5G connectivity, better performance and great battery in sub-20K segment. Starting at Rs. 17,990, the device comes in two colours- ocean blue and mystique green.  (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
2/5 The phone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 120HZ refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is packed with a quad camera setup at the back. The rear camera comprises a 50MP main camera sensor along with a 5MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree FOV, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro unit. For selfies, the device gets a 8MP selfie camera on the front. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G runs on Exynos 1280 processor, the same chipset that powers the A53 5G and hence gives a smooth binging experience without heating up the battery. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
image caption
5/5 The phone is fuelled by a powerful 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. You can binge on watching series/movies and play games for hours without any disturbance. (HT Tech/Himani Jha)
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
View all Images
Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G by a huge amount. Details (HT Tech/Himani Jha)

Exciting news for smartphone lovers! Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Now, you can enjoy its incredible features at a more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a mid-range smartphone that was launched in March 2022. It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor and comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy M33 5G has a quad-camera system on the back, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, there is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy M33 5G is a good option for users who are looking for a mid-range smartphone with a large battery and a powerful processor.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Discount

Amazon has reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G by a huge amount, making it available at a very affordable price. The original price of the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is Rs. 25999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 18499, which means you get a massive 29% discount on the smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G even further by taking advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits.

Other offers

Amazon is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. You can get up to Rs. 17050 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, keep in mind that the discount is conditional on the model and condition of your old smartphone. You must also input the Pin code to check the availability of exchange offers in your area.

Additionally, customers using SBI Credit Cards can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 on transactions. There is also an instant Rs. 1250 discount available for HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 17:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets