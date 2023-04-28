Exciting Amazon deal cuts Samsung Galaxy A54 price to just 15999! Buy phone this way

If Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 series is too heavy on your pockets, then the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers a premium design and good cameras without venturing into the territory of flagship smartphones. This new mid-range smartphone from Samsung has features such as 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera as well as a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Therefore, it is a great option for those buyers who want a smartphone with good specs and premium design without crossing the 50K barrier. Although it is priced at a premium, Amazon is currently offering great offers on the Galaxy A54. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Discount

The 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A54 is originally priced at Rs. 45999 as per the Amazon listing. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 15999 with Amazon's exciting offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering an 11 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A54. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 40999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A54. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 to just Rs. 15999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card and SBI Credit Card transactions. Also get 7.5% off up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card transactions.