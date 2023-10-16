Amazon sale 2023: Get huge discounts on Samsung smartphones now

Amazon Great Indian Festival is still going on and the e-commerce website is offering massive discounts on products across all brands and categories. Amazon is providing buyers with great discounts on electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more. Today, there are massive price cuts available on Samsung smartphones. So, if you are looking for a smartphone upgrade then this is the right time. Check the best Samsung smartphones and their offers.

Samsung smartphones in Amazon sale 2023.

Samsung Galaxy A34: The Samsung Galaxy A34 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor for smooth performance. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 8GB RAM. Additionally, it has a triple camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and 5MP depth lenses. The smartphone is priced at Rs.35499, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.27999, giving you a 21 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy M14: The Samsung Galaxy M14 is one of the best budget smartphones. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and it is powered with Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor. It comes with a 50 MP main camera and is powered with a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone sells for Rs. 17,990 on the platform, but during the sale, you can get a 31 percent discount and buy it at Rs. 12490. Additionally, you can also take advantage of any exchange offers and Bank offers on the smartphone during the Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 2200 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. It is backed with a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging up to 25W. It features a triple camera setup at the back, with a primary 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 8MP telephoto camera. On the front, you get a 10MP selfie camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.79999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.59999. Giving you a 25 percent discount.

Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone retails for 17999, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.11199. You can further reduce the price with bank and exchange deals.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 856 processor and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also sports a 32MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast charging support. The smartphone retails for Rs.74999, however, get it for Rs.29490 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.