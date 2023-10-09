Icon

Amazon sale 2023 - smartphones under Rs. 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Vivo Y56, iQOO Z6 Lite, more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has got off to a great start with huge discounts available for everyone! Here, you can check discounts on 5G smartphones under Rs.20000 including on Samsung Galaxy A23, Vivo Y56, iQOO Z6 Lite and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 12:41 IST
Get 5G smartphones under Rs.20000 now available with big discounts during the Amazon sale 2023. (Vivo)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon's biggest sale is now live which gives you the opportunity to grab massive discounts on top feature-filled smartphones. If you are someone who's looking for a budget smartphone with great offers then this is the right time to make a sensible purchase. With this Amazon sale, you can save a huge amount of money on your next smartphone purchase. Check price cuts rolled out on Samsung Galaxy A23, Vivo Y56, iQOO Z6 Lite, and more.

Best 5G smartphones under Rs.20000

Samsung Galaxy A23: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 50 MP OIS quad camera with a digital zoom of up to 10x. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.28990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.20999.

Vivo Y56: It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It features a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. The smartphone is priced at Rs.24999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it Rs.18999.

iQOO Z6 Lite: TheiQOO Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP eye autofocus primary camera. In terms of battery, the iQOO Z6 5G has a massive 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Oppo A78: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for gaming purposes. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a dual set-up camera consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.21999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.18999, giving you a 14 percent discount.

 

Samsung Galaxy M14: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is powered by an Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 13 MP front camera. It is backed with a 6000 mAh battery for lasting performance. The smartphone retails for Rs.18990, however, but during the Amazon sale 2023, you can get it for Rs.12990.

 

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 12:41 IST
