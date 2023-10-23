Amazon sale 2023: Top 5 mid-range smartphone deals: Samsung Galaxy M34, Realme Narzo 60X, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival has been a blessing for buyers as the e-commerce giant is offering massive deals on electronic products across all categories. In this Amazon sale 2023, you can grab a huge price cut on popular mid-range smartphones. If you are looking for an update but have a tight budget then check out the list of feature-packed smartphones that might grab your attention.

Top 5 mid-range smartphones on Amazon sale

Samsung Galaxy M34: It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G retails for Rs.24499, however, it can be purchased for just Rs. 16499, giving you a 33 percent discount. You can further reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers.

Realme Narzo 60X: The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The Realme Narzo 60X is priced at Rs.15999, but from Amazon, you can purchase it for just Rs. 13499 which is discounted by 16 percent. You can further reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers.

Lava Blaze: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 8GB RAM. It sports a 50MP AI triple camera that captures sharp images. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.16499, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.11999, giving you a 27 percent discount during the Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy M14: The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It comes with a 50MP triple-lens rear camera system with 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera. It supports a 6000mAh battery that keeps the performance going. It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0. The smartphone retails for Rs.17990, however, you can get it for Rs.11990, giving you a massive 33 percent discount during the Amazon sale.

Redmi 12: It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 8G RAM. The smartphone retails for Rs.15999, however, during Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.11999, giving you a great 25 percent discount. You can also benefit from bank and exchange offers to get additional off.