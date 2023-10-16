Amazon sale - best tablets under Rs.30000: Check Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Xiaomi Pad 6, and more

Amazon sale 2023 is live with great deals, price cuts, bank offers, and more. This festive season, you can upgrade your electronics and that too with huge discounts. Sounds amazing, right? The e-commerce website is now offering great deals on tablets across different models and brands. If you are someone who's eyeing a feature-packed tablet, then this is a great time to make the purchase and save a great amount of money. Check out the deals and offers available during the Amazon sale.

Tablets under Rs.30000

Xiaomi Pad 6: The tablet features an 11-inch display with 144Hz 7-stage refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor and Adreno 650 coupled with LPDDR5 RAM. The Xiaomi Pad 6 retails for Rs.41999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it with a 36 percent discount with a selling price of Rs.26999. Additionally, buyers can also avail of bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CC8QGXHL-1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: It features a 10.4-inch TFT display with up to 60 Hz refresh rate. The tab is powered by an Octa-Core processor and is backed by a 7040mAh battery. The tab is equipped with a multi-layered Samsung Knox security platform. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at Rs.30999, however, from Amazon you can get it for only Rs.21990, giving you 29 percent off. You can further reduce the price of the tab by using bank and exchange offers.

B0B3JK8YQW-2

Realme Pad X: It features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display with Ultra Vision Engine for video colour enhancement. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor for smooth performance. It is also equipped with 8340 mAh Lithium Ion battery. TheRealme Pad X originally retails for Rs.44999, but during the ongoing Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.25899, giving you a 42 percent discount.

B0BMQK3WPB-3

Lenovo Tab P12: The Lenovo tab sports a 12.7-inch 3K LCD display. It is backed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Octa-Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The tab is equipped with a 10200 mAh battery for lasting performance. The selling price of Lenovo Tab P12 is Rs.40000 but right now it is available at just Rs.28999 on Amazon, giving you a 28 percent discount. Additionally, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the Lenovo Tab.

B0CJ3431XX-4

Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook: The IdeaPad features a 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T octa core processor coupled with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also comes with an attractive USI Pen and has a 7000 mAh battery. The Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook is priced at Rs.40000, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.29998, giving you a huge 25 percent discount.