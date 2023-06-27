Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets a big discount! Check price and offers

Attention iPhone lovers! Flipkart has brought you an amazing deal on the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro. With the launch of the iPhone 15 series set to happen in just a few months, the prices of other iPhones have plunged, making it the right time for you to upgrade your smartphone to the latest Apple iPhone version without having to pay through your nose!

What does iPhone 14 Pro have in store for you? The new iPhone 14 Pro features 6.1- inch Super Retina XDR Display with 128 GB of storage. However, there are multiple storage options available from 128GB to 1TB. It captures breathtaking photos with its triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP main camera with two 12 MP lenses along with a 12 MP front camera. It runs on A16 Bionic Chip, and 6 Core Processor to provide a smooth user experience.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro discount

Originally, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,900. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs. 1,19,999, giving you a reasonable discount of 7 percent.

Additionally, you can avail of bank offers and exchange deals to further reduce the selling price of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Bank offers

You can get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Not just bank offers! But you can also avail exchange offer in which you can get up to Rs.35000 additional off. By trading your old smartphone you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone's model, working conditions, and resale value.

How the exchange offer is beneficial?

By exchanging your old smartphone, you can take advantage of various benefits and receive a great exchange rate. And Those who are in need can also make use of it. In addition, you are reducing e-waste, which helps protect the environment.