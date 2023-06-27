Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets a big discount! Check price and offers

Flipkart is offering an amazing deal on Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Check out the offers here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 13:53 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro is on a huge sale on Flipkart!
View all Images
Apple iPhone 14 Pro is on a huge sale on Flipkart! (Apple)

Attention iPhone lovers! Flipkart has brought you an amazing deal on the latest Apple iPhone 14 Pro. With the launch of the iPhone 15 series set to happen in just a few months, the prices of other iPhones have plunged, making it the right time for you to upgrade your smartphone to the latest Apple iPhone version without having to pay through your nose!

What does iPhone 14 Pro have in store for you? The new iPhone 14 Pro features 6.1- inch Super Retina XDR Display with 128 GB of storage. However, there are multiple storage options available from 128GB to 1TB. It captures breathtaking photos with its triple camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP main camera with two 12 MP lenses along with a 12 MP front camera. It runs on A16 Bionic Chip, and 6 Core Processor to provide a smooth user experience.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro discount

Originally, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,900. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs. 1,19,999, giving you a reasonable discount of 7 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ7P6NG-1

Additionally, you can avail of bank offers and exchange deals to further reduce the selling price of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Bank offers

You can get Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions and Rs.3000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions. Additionally, you get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Not just bank offers! But you can also avail exchange offer in which you can get up to Rs.35000 additional off. By trading your old smartphone you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the exchange value depends on the smartphone's model, working conditions, and resale value.

How the exchange offer is beneficial?

By exchanging your old smartphone, you can take advantage of various benefits and receive a great exchange rate. And Those who are in need can also make use of it. In addition, you are reducing e-waste, which helps protect the environment.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 13:53 IST
