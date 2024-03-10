Apple iPhone 15 price cut: Amazon rolls out a massive discount, check it out now

Apple iPhone 15, one of the latest offerings from the tech giant, has received a significant price cut on Amazon, making it more accessible to customers. Previously priced at Rs. 79,900, iPhone 15 price cut on Amazon has now made it available at Rs. 72,200. This marks a 10% reduction in its price. This price drop presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade to a premium smartphone without breaking the bank.

Offers and Discounts

In addition to the price cut, customers can take advantage of various offers and discounts to make their purchase even more cost-effective. Amazon is offering attractive bank offers, including discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on selected credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards. Furthermore, customers can avail themselves of a no-cost EMI option, with EMI starting at Rs. 3,500. Additionally, there are partner offers available, such as switching to Airtel postpaid to receive a discount of Rs. 7000 off. With these offers, customers can enjoy substantial savings on their iPhone 15 purchase.

About the Product

The Apple iPhone 15 boasts innovative features and a sleek design that sets it apart from its predecessors. With Dynamic Island, users can stay updated with alerts and live activities without interrupting their tasks. The phone's durable color-infused glass and aluminum design, along with its splash, water, and dust resistance, ensure durability and reliability. The 48MP main camera and 2x telephoto lens enable users to capture stunning photos with exceptional detail. Moreover, the A16 Bionic chip powers advanced features like computational photography and ensures efficient performance with great all-day battery life.

The price cut on the Apple iPhone 15 combined with the offers and discounts available on Amazon makes it an attractive choice for customers seeking a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price point.

