Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price leak details-check full list

Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones promise exciting upgrades, but they come with a price bump. Here's the scoop.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 08:58 IST
Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 to Apple Watch 9, everything that could be launched
iPhone 14 Pro
1/6 iPhone 15 - The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple is likely to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 15 variants are tipped to get features such as Dynamic Island, and USB Type-C, while the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera. (Unsplash)
Apple Watch 8
2/6 Apple Watch Series 9 - Apple’s next smartwatch has been tipped to get subtle upgrades. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes, and will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on iPhone 13’s A15 Bionic SoC, and a handful of new health sensors including Electrodermal Activity (EDA) Apple Watch Series 9 could also get a new pink colourway. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/6 Apple Watch Ultra 2 - As per reports, Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is tipped to largely remain similar to the current model, it could also get the S9 chip under the hood. However, unlike last year, it is expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new ‘dark titanium’ finish in the works. (Unsplash)
AirPods Pro
4/6 AirPods Pro 2 - Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are also set to benefit from this change. AirPods Pro 2, which were announced at Apple’s Far Out event last year, will now get a new USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 Cases, watchbands, and cables - Reports have also claimed that Apple will get rid of its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new cases for iPhones and watch bands for the Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched, braided cables for its iPhones. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
6/6 iOS 17 - While iOS 17 was announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, it is still in the beta phase and not available to the public. That is set to change as Apple usually releases its next operating system around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. iOS 17 is set to bring several new features such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, Standby, and changes to Phone, Messages, Health, and other apps.  (Apple)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Apple to likely to unveil iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max at "Wonderlust" event, price increase expected. (AFP)

Apple is all set to unveil its latest products at the "Wonderlust" event, including the much-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside these, we can expect to see the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, new AirPods Pro, and more. However, what's capturing everyone's attention are the changes Apple has in store for the new iPhone models, and why they might cost a bit more. So, why the price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max? It's all about some exciting upgrades. Apple has some big plans for the iPhone 15 lineup, such as switching to USB-C, adding Qi 2 support, introducing a new mute button that can be programmed as an Action button for the Pro models, and more.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, the iPhone 15 Pro series might see a significant price hike due to two major upgrades: switching the chassis from stainless steel to titanium and introducing a periscope lens upgrade (exclusive to the Pro Max) for 5-6x optical zoom - some even expect a 10x zoom capability.

Previously, there were concerns that the shift to titanium might raise costs, but it was hoped that this wouldn't affect end-users' prices. However, when you factor in the cost of Apple's new 10x optical zoom camera, it's possible that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever, potentially increasing by $200.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Here's a possible price breakdown for the iPhone 15 lineup via Forbes:

  • iPhone 15 price: Starting from $799 (no change)
  • iPhone 15 Plus price: Starting from $899 (no change)
  • iPhone 15 Pro price: Starting from $1,099 (an increase of $100)
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max price: Starting from $1,299 (an increase of $200)

Why is Apple making these changes? It appears to be a strategy to balance demand across its iPhone models. In the previous cycle, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models outsold the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. This happened because the iPhone 14 Plus was only $100 cheaper than the Pro, which didn't make a big difference over a typical two-year contract.

By increasing the price gap between Pro and non-Pro models with these changes, Apple aims to even out demand and help its supply chain. With these new prices, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost nearly $300 more than the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost nearly $400 more than the iPhone 14 Plus.

These price differences, even when spread over a long contract, could make potential upgraders think twice. Meanwhile, Apple can increase its average selling price, a move that's particularly important as the overall smartphone market is facing a decline.

As for the actual differences and whether they're worth it, that's a question for reviews to answer. But based on recent trends, the standard iPhone 15 models will essentially be upgraded versions of the iPhone 14 Pro, offering the boosted A16 chip, Dynamic Island design, and a powerful 48-megapixel camera at lower prices. Apple Event will take place on September 12.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 08:58 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price leak details-check full list
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets