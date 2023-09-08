Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price leak details-check full list

Apple is all set to unveil its latest products at the "Wonderlust" event, including the much-anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside these, we can expect to see the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, new AirPods Pro, and more. However, what's capturing everyone's attention are the changes Apple has in store for the new iPhone models, and why they might cost a bit more. So, why the price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max? It's all about some exciting upgrades. Apple has some big plans for the iPhone 15 lineup, such as switching to USB-C, adding Qi 2 support, introducing a new mute button that can be programmed as an Action button for the Pro models, and more.

According to a recent report from Digitimes, the iPhone 15 Pro series might see a significant price hike due to two major upgrades: switching the chassis from stainless steel to titanium and introducing a periscope lens upgrade (exclusive to the Pro Max) for 5-6x optical zoom - some even expect a 10x zoom capability.

Previously, there were concerns that the shift to titanium might raise costs, but it was hoped that this wouldn't affect end-users' prices. However, when you factor in the cost of Apple's new 10x optical zoom camera, it's possible that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever, potentially increasing by $200.

Here's a possible price breakdown for the iPhone 15 lineup via Forbes:

iPhone 15 price: Starting from $799 (no change)

iPhone 15 Plus price: Starting from $899 (no change)

iPhone 15 Pro price: Starting from $1,099 (an increase of $100)

iPhone 15 Pro Max price: Starting from $1,299 (an increase of $200)

Why is Apple making these changes? It appears to be a strategy to balance demand across its iPhone models. In the previous cycle, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models outsold the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. This happened because the iPhone 14 Plus was only $100 cheaper than the Pro, which didn't make a big difference over a typical two-year contract.

By increasing the price gap between Pro and non-Pro models with these changes, Apple aims to even out demand and help its supply chain. With these new prices, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost nearly $300 more than the iPhone 15, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost nearly $400 more than the iPhone 14 Plus.

These price differences, even when spread over a long contract, could make potential upgraders think twice. Meanwhile, Apple can increase its average selling price, a move that's particularly important as the overall smartphone market is facing a decline.

As for the actual differences and whether they're worth it, that's a question for reviews to answer. But based on recent trends, the standard iPhone 15 models will essentially be upgraded versions of the iPhone 14 Pro, offering the boosted A16 chip, Dynamic Island design, and a powerful 48-megapixel camera at lower prices. Apple Event will take place on September 12.