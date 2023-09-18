Apple plans to make iPhone 15 Pro the world’s “best game console”; Know all about it

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. What's got everyone buzzing is the powerful A17 Pro chip that comes with them. This chip marks the first time Apple is calling it "Pro," and they're really excited about it as it is the industry's first chip made on a 3-nanometer fabrication process. During the iPhone 15 announcement, Apple focused a lot on the gaming abilities of the new A17 Pro chip.

In an interview with IGN, three Apple executives spilled the beans on how they plan to make the iPhone 15 the "best game console" in the world.

A17 Pro Chip

The iPhone 15 Pro gets its superpowers from the brand-new A17 Pro chip, which is all about making games better. The new "pro-class" graphics processor (GPU) is designed with 6 cores, boosting both performance and energy efficiency. This means games run up to 20% faster, and for the first time, you get hardware-accelerated ray tracing, making graphics look stunningly realistic, according to Apple. Also read: Apple faces iPhone 15 Pro Max shortage; High demand sparks production woes

Apple's Unique Gaming Approach

Jeremy Sandmel, Apple's Senior Director of GPU Software, Tim Millet, VP of Platform Architecture, and Kaiann Drance, VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, sat down with IGN to chat about Apple's ambitions to make their latest iPhone a gaming powerhouse.

In a gaming industry dominated by PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, Apple's aim is not to compete with them directly. Instead, it wants to create a platform that game developers love. Tim Millet said, "We're focused on the developers and the games they make. We're giving developers the tools they need to create awesome games."

Worried about your iPhone overheating during intense gaming?

Kaiann Drance explained that Apple has carefully designed the iPhone 15 Pro to handle high-demand games without overheating. They work closely with game developers to make sure the iPhone can maintain top-notch performance.

The iPhone 15 Pro has clever display technology and GPU scaling built in. This allows game developers to find the perfect balance between performance, quality, frame rate, and resolution. Apple makes sure everything comes together for a great gaming experience.

Jeremy Sandmel put it simply: "The best game console is the one you have with you." Apple believes that this time, the iPhone is going to be the best game console, no doubt about it.

So, will Apple be able to take on the giants of the gaming industry with its flagship iPhone 15 Pro? We're yet to see. If it does, the new iPhone could become your best gaming buddy on the go.