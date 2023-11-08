Bad news! Samsung Galaxy S24 may include subscription for its AI features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be launched in January, 2024 and rumours around the smartphone have drastically increased. Now, we might have an idea of what the smartphone lineup may feature, but do note that we cannot be sure until the official release has been rolled out. A rumour that is currently raging online says Samsung may include various AI features in its upcoming smartphone. However, the new leaks suggest that these AI features may be made available in the form of a subscription. Yes, you may well have to pay to use it. Know about the Samsung plans here.

Samsung AI features as a subscription service

As per recent leaks, Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce on-device generative AI features to improve photos, messages, voice recognition, and more in the Galaxy S24 lineup. Now, according to a reputed tipster named Revegnus (via Android Police) has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the AI features may be a subscription service. The post said, “Samsung is actively pursuing the option of offering the on-device AI features of the S24 as a ‘subscription' service.”

No other information about the subscription and its plans were revealed, however, now it looks like Samsung may be planning something unique for its upcoming premium smartphone. However, the news is based on rumors and does not solidify any plans of Samsung for the Galaxy S24. Till we hear more about Samsung's AI feature, let's have a look at what Galaxy S24 may feature.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specs

The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The new generation may also get some upgrades in terms of photography and zooming capabilities. It may feature a 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide Sony IMX564 camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It may support a 2500 nits peak brightness which will be a massive upgrade from Galaxy S23 Ultra. Additionally, the AI features and their functionality are unknown, however, it will most likely give tough competition to the Google Pixel 8 series as well as the Apple iPhone 15 series.

Note that the above-mentioned features and specs are based on speculation and the official announcement will be made by Samsung during the launch event.

