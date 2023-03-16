    Trending News

    Best performing android phones in Feb 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO 11, more

    AnTuTu has released the list of top 10 best performing flagship smartphones globally in February 2023. Check the list here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 14:07 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series included in the top 10 best performing smartphones in February 2023. (Bloomberg)

    Everyone wants a smartphone delivering amazing performance. Smartphone companies equip the latest chipset in their phones to enable flawless performance. As we are already in the third month of the year 2023 and have seen several smartphone launches around the globe, AnTuTu has released a list of top 10 best performing flagship phones in February 2023 globally.

    The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series has also bagged a spot in the list. Though it is not at the first spot, all the three Samsung Galaxy S23 devices are in the list. Notably, the majority of the smartphones under the top 10 list runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Check the global top 10 best performing flagship phones of February 2023, by AnTuTu here.

    1. Red Magic 8 Pro+: With an average score of 1304238, the Red Magic 8 Pro+ has bagged the first spot. The phone runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and is one of the most design-oriented phones, with a straight screen and no cutout for the front camera. "As a gaming phone, the Red Magic 8 Pro+ has a great advantage in terms of running score, ranking first on the AnTuTu list with an average score of 1.3 million. The built-in fan is very helpful in boosting performance," the AnTuTu report added.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    2. Vivo X90 Pro+: With an average score of 1280652, the Vivo X90 series is at the second spot. The phone comes with Sony's 1-inch sensor IMX989, Carl Zeiss lens and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    3. iQOO 11: The phone gets an average score of 1271052 and ranks third in the list. The phone is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: The fourth to sixth spot is booked by the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. All the three devices are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. At the 4th place is Galaxy S23 Ultra with an average score of 1255441, followed by Galaxy S23 Plus (5th rank) and Galaxy S23 (6th rank) with the score of 1223018 and 1198962 respectively.

    5. The last three spots have been bagged by the ROG Phone 6D (8th spot), Mi 12T Pro (9th spot) and Redmi K50 Ultra (10th spot).

    It can be noted that the rankings in the list are based on data from AnTuTu Benchmark V9 and the data were collected from February 1 to February 28, 2023.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 14:07 IST
