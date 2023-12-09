Best Redmi phones under 10000: Redmi 12, Redmi 9A, and more - Check the full list

Best Redmi phones under 10000: In today's tech-driven world, smartphones have become an essential part of our lives. However, not everyone can afford the latest flagship models, which often come with hefty price tags. This is where the budget segment, particularly smartphones under Rs. 10000, comes into play. These pragmatic devices offer a fair range of features and functionality at an accessible price point to make smartphones accessible to people. And one of the major brands that cater to this consumer base is Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi. The company has many options for buyers who are looking for budget smartphones. These smartphones typically do not contain the highest specifications in any aspect, but they innovate the segment enough to bring features that are often daily needs for people. This is how they have become one of the top-selling smartphone brands in India. So, check out the best Redmi phones under 10000 in this list.

Who are budget smartphone buyers?

Before we delve into the list, we need to understand the consumer base that goes for budget smartphones. These can be divided into 5 categories.

Students: Equipped with limited disposable income, students often rely on budget-friendly smartphones for communication, internet access, and light entertainment. These devices act as their gateway to the digital world, allowing them to connect with friends, learn, and explore.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

First-time smartphone users: For many Indians, a budget phone is their first step into the world of mobile technology. They may be transitioning from feature phones or simply seeking a basic device to stay connected and navigate the digital ecosystem.

Budget-conscious individuals: In a world of rapid technological advancements, some individuals prioritize affordability over cutting-edge features. Opting for budget smartphones allows them to stay connected without breaking the bank, while enabling them to upgrade more frequently.

Parents: Parents seeking to equip their children with a safe and affordable means of communication and learning often turn to budget smartphones. These devices provide essential features like calling, texting, and internet access, allowing children to stay connected and access educational resources.

Rural populations: In rural areas where income levels may be lower, budget smartphones bridge the digital divide. These devices offer a cost-effective way for individuals to access essential mobile services, stay connected with loved ones, and participate in the digital economy.

What should budget smartphone buyers look for?

Price: This goes without saying. The consumers in this segment are extremely price-conscious. So, value for money is paramount. Every specification of the smartphone, that increases the cost, should add value to the consumer's life. A 32MP camera might be better than a 16MP camera, but it may not be worth an extra Rs. 3000.

Basic functionality: Crystal-clear calling, seamless texting, and reliable internet access are essential for communication, social interaction, and accessing information. A sturdy design, smooth performance, and loudspeakers are secondary but important.

Long-lasting battery: As smartphones become integral to daily life, a durable battery is crucial, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.

Vibrant display: A clear and bright display enhances the user experience, making it easier to view content and enjoy multimedia.

Decent camera: While flagship-level photography may not be expected, a capable camera allows users to capture everyday moments and memories.

Brand reputation: Consumers often value established brands known for reliable products and readily available after-sales service.

While aiming for a budget-friendly option, remember not to compromise on features that are crucial to your needs. A good balance between price and essential features like performance, camera quality, and battery life is key to finding the perfect budget smartphone. With careful consideration and a bit of research, you can navigate the budget smartphone maze and find the perfect phone that fits your needs and budget. With that being said, let us take a look at the best Redmi phones under 10000.

1. Redmi 12

The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460p. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. This is the first time Redmi has introduced this processor in this price segment. It is also the global debut of this chipset as every other market has received the MediaTek Helio G88 processor internationally. The smartphone also features a dual 5G SIM card slot.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP front camera. The Redmi 12 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 18W charging support. It also features a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR Blaster, and gets a charger in the box.

The smartphones will be available in three color options - Jade Black, Moonstone Silver, and Pastel Blue. The silver color variant has a glossy finish which refracts light into a rainbow pattern. The smartphone also gets a curved edge glass finish at the back. It officially becomes the second in our list of best Redmi phones under 10000.

B0CDQBMRQS-1

2. Redmi A2

The Redmi A2 features a 6.52-inch, 720 x 1600 resolution display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 which has a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. It comes with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. It features an 8MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. It also has a dual LED flash for extra bright photos in low-light conditions. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The third entry in our list of Redmi phones under 12000 also runs on the Android 13 version.

The sub-Rs. 10000 smartphone also has good connectivity features. It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as GPS, and GLONASS. The entry-level phone also has an inbuilt radio, which has gone missing in many smartphones in today's time. Goes without saying, it also comes with a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones, meaning you can buy a cheap pair of earphones and enjoy listening to long hours of music without worrying about your earphones charging.

The smartphone comes in three color variants. These are Aqua Blue, Classic Black, and Sea Green.

B0C74LZSQB-2

3. Redmi 9A

Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification allowing better visibility in reading mode. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz which should be able to handle your day-to-day tasks and multi-tasking with ease. The Redmi 9A is available in two variants, 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. It also comes with a 2+1 dual SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot that allows expansion up to 512GB.

This smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with ELB (Enhanced Battery Lifespan) and the company promises that the battery should last for 2.5-3 years. On the camera front, the Redmi 9A comes with a 13MP AI camera on the rear with features such as AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection. It has a 5MP AI selfie camera on the front with AI portrait mode and face unlock support.

There is a multi-function button that enables call and music control from the earphones. Redmi Earphones are crafted from high-quality precision aluminum alloy and come with silicone earplugs. They are based on the 3.5mm standard and feature a 1.25m long cable.Redmi 9A is available in three colour variants, Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black in 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB storage variants.

4. Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C is a budget-friendly smartphone with a large 6.71-inch HD+ display and a powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It comes in configurations with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, expandable by up to 1TB with a microSD card. The 5000mAh battery provides long-lasting power throughout the day. It also has a 10W charger, which is slow, but is a decent option in this price range. Another thing to remember is that like all other Redmi phones under 12000, it also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for all your audio requirements.

It comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as GPS, and GLONASS. The entry level phone also has an inbuilt radio, which has gone missing in many smartphones in today's time.

For photography, the Redmi 12C boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP front-facing camera is perfect for capturing selfies. The phone runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 for Redmi and supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C. It comes in Graphite Gray, Ocean Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple color options.

B0BYN4LFT6-3

5. Redmi 10A

The Redmi 10A is based on the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Although it comes with up to 64GB of storage, it supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB) via a dedicated slot. The phone offers a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a notch. Unlike the newer Redmi models, this phone launches with the older MIUI 12.5 interface and Xiaomi does not specify what version of Android lies underneath.

In terms of cameras, the phone features a single 13MP camera at the back with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. For selfies, the Redmi 10A gets a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS/ A-GPS. While the fingerprint sensor is a great new addition over its predecessor, it still retains a microUSB port. You still get the 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery capacity is limited to 5000mAh and it comes with a 10W charger in the box. The smartphones comes in the color options of Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Grey.

6. Redmi A1

The Redmi A1 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720p resolution. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. The Redmi A1 offers full HD video recording capability. For selfies, the smartphone has a 5MP shooter in the front.

The Redmi A1 also has dual-sim support. The Redmi A1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 2GB RAM. In terms of storage, the Redmi A1 offers 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone has a 5000mAh battery, although it uses microUSB port instead of USB Type-C. Redmi A1 also comes with 10W fast charging support. It comes with top-mounted speakers and comes pre-loaded with features such as FM Radio.

The Redmi A1 is available in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at Rs. 6,499. The Redmi A1 comes in three colours – Light Blue, Light Green and Black.

7. Redmi 13C

The newly launched Redmi 13C 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, and is the first in our list of Redmi phones under 12000. It gets Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection against drops. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. Xiaomi has also bumped up the base storage to 128GB, ensuring that even the lowest-variant users don't run out of storage space too easily. And if they do, it can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card. Users can also take advantage of the virtual RAM feature to expand it to 16GB. On the back, you get an AI dual camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, whereas there is an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of looks, the smartphone gets a Star Trail design at the back and is available in three colors - Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, and Startrail Green.

The Redmi 13C 5G gets a side-mounted Quick Unlock fingerprint scanner. All these features are backed by a 5000mAh battery, and the device gets a USB Type-C port at the bottom. There's also 18W fast charging support on the Redmi 13C 5G.