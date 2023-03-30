Best Samsung 5G smartphones: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy A54 and more

If you’re looking to upgrade to a 5G smartphone, then Samsung has several excellent offerings among the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 17:19 IST
It has been months since 5G services were rolled out in India and users can enjoy blazing-fast network speeds with several network providers like Airtel and Jio. However, to take full advantage of the fast network speeds, a 5G-compatible smartphone is required. Luckily, there are numerous options in the market, with many on offer for all budgets from Samsung especially. Check out the Best Samsung 5G smartphones amongst the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy A54 and more.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sees the megapixel count increase to 200MP now. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you get improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BRSLH4B5

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 – The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a massive 6.2-inch Cover display on the outside and an even larger 7.6-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the inside. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and features an amazing triple camera system with a 50MP primary sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.

B0B8S82751

3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

B09SH7FDKT

4. Samsung Galaxy A54 – The new Samsung Galaxy A54 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The Galaxy A54 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP macro unit. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 on top and offers IP67 dust and water resistance.

B0BXCZNH3B

5. Samsung Galaxy F23 - Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn't a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. You get an excellent triple camera system with a 50MP primary camera and massive 5000mAh battery.

B0B1F6TQ5Q

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 17:16 IST
