BIG iPhone 15 leak reveals disappointing camera details; Misses out on the Pro treatment

New leaks suggest that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get smaller camera senor than Pro models even after getting a 48 MP camera sensor.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get smaller camera sensors compared to iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is nearing and various leaks and rumours are circulating about its camera, design, and more. And now, a shocking new leak has revealed information that might disappoint the fans of standard iPhone devices. Earlier, it was rumoured that Pro models will get a 48MP camera sensor just like iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, it now appears that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might get a smaller camera sensor despite retaining the same 48MP as the Pro models.

According to a leak by Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors., the non-Pro models will receive the upgrade to 48MP, but they will continue to have a smaller CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor (CIS) than the Pro models at 1/1.5 inches aperture.

More about iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus camera sensors.

MacRumors reports that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could get an upgrade to a 48MP rear camera lens along with a new stacked sensor design that will allow more light to enter the lens. This means the non-Pro models will get larger sensors compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus but not as large as the Pro models. The rumours also claimed that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain the same 1/1.28-inch aperture 48MP sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This may come as a surprise to standard iPhone users as a smaller camera sensor might affect the quality of photos due to less light entering the lens and may make the overall image quality worse than the Pro models despite carrying the same quality sensor. But it is too early to make such an assumption given the big role played by image processing software. So, this information, even if true, should not deter users and they should wait till the smartphones launch and we get the chance to actually test it.

How do camera sensors affect the picture quality?

A camera sensor plays a major role in photography due to its role in allowing light to enter the camera lens. A larger camera sensor will allow more light to enter the camera lens however, a smaller camera sensor restricts the light which may affect the details of the image quality. It also ensures enhanced colour in the image which makes it more attractive. However, it should be noted that there is another invisible layer of image processing system that ultimately decides how the end result look, and in many cases it can hide the imperfections of the actual camera.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 14:29 IST
