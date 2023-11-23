Icon

Black Friday 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, check top offers

Looking for the hottest Samsung phone deals this Black Friday 2023 sale season? Explore the unbeatable deals on premium models from Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 20:58 IST
Black Friday 2023
Snag incredible Black Friday 2023 deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more. (Unsplash)
Black Friday 2023
Snag incredible Black Friday 2023 deals on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more. (Unsplash)

Black Friday 2023 is the perfect time to upgrade your high-priced gadgets, such as TVs, computers, and cell phones. Premium cell phones like those from Samsung usually come with a hefty price tag, but during Black Friday sale, you can enjoy significant savings. If you're a Samsung fan, you're in luck, the Black Friday deals on Samsung phones have already started, and there are some fantastic discounts available right now. We have rounded up the top Samsung cell phone Black Friday deals for 2023, so if you're thinking about upgrading to a premium Samsung device, now is the time to check out these fantastic offers on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get your hands on the powerful Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive 512GB storage at a discounted price. This phone is known for its stunning display, powerful processor, and top-notch cameras. Amazon is offering a special pre-Black Friday deal at just $899.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23

The base-level Samsung Galaxy S23 is available at an almost-record-low price of $699.99 on Amazon. Even though it's the entry-level model, the Galaxy S23 stands out as one of the most capable and stylish Samsung phones. For $699.99, you'll get Qualcomm's top-notch Snapdragon Gen 8 2 chipset, a crisp 120Hz display, and three impressive rear cameras.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

If you're into foldable phones, the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now at a record-low price of $1,419.99 on Amazon. Its thinner, lighter, flatter, and faster design has been appreciated by all. Don't expect this low price to drop any further.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Renewed)

Act fast! Amazon still has the excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a record-low price of $697. Despite stock running out quickly, this foldable phone offers improved durability and great specs. But keep in mind, you can grab the newer Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just a bit more.

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

For those looking for a capable mid-range Samsung phone, check out Amazon's record-setting deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at $419. While the battery life might not be stellar, the attractive screen, powerful processor, and impressive features make the S21 FE a compelling choice to last you for the next few years.

Don't let these incredible Samsung deals slip through your fingers, grab them before they are gone.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 20:58 IST
