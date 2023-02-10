Camera change likely coming to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus; big upgrade from iPhone 14

An intriguing piece of information has surfaced about the upcoming iPhone 15 series. According to a tweet from leakster ShrimpApplePro, the standard versions of the iPhone 15 may feature a revised camera bump. If this is true, it could open the door to several possibilities. First, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might receive the 48MP camera that is currently available exclusively on the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 14 series. That means the camera bump design will be changed. Another reason for the revised bump might be the speculated shift to a rounded-back design, GSMArena suggests.

Apart from the cameras, previous leaks have suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be rolled out in two display sizes- a 6.1-inch display and a 6.7-inch display. It is also probable that they will feature the Dynamic Island and be equipped with a new USB-C port with the same speed as the Lightning connector.

Apart from these, the iPhone 15 and Plus will also get an upgraded A16 Bionic chipset which is currently available in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Another leak has suggested that Apple is bringing the Periscope camera technology, but it will remain exclusive to just Pro models of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple is also said to roll out its latest A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology with the Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features. Moreover, it is being claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro models will only be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E. The iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to get a titanium frame with solid-state volume buttons, rather than a stainless steel one.

iPhone 15 Pro models may feature curved bezels. The viewing area will remain flat but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area to give a more bezel-less feel, similar to the display of the Apple Watch Ultra.