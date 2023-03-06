Colour your Holi with an iPhone 14 Plus! Flipkart drops price to just 56999

Special offers on the occasion of Holi are here and you can grab amazing discounts on several budget as well as flagship smartphones. One such offer is live on the iPhone 14 Plus where this new 6.7-inch iPhone from Apple could be yours at a steal price. If you're searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to look at.

The iPhone 14 Plus can be yours with a huge discount thanks to an amazing offer on Flipkart. You can grab trade-in benefits and bank offers too. Check out offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. Nonetheless, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 56999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers.

Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 9901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further decrease the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in value of your old phone.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 23000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 23000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 56999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple and an amazing Holi special deal!

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Get Rs. 4000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

The offer is sure to run out soon, so grab the iPhone 14 Plus Holi offer now!