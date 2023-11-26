Cyber Monday: Top discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, more

In case you blinked and missed it, the Cyber Monday frenzy is officially upon us, bringing with it a treasure trove of deals on both Android and iPhone devices. For avid Galaxy phone enthusiasts eagerly eyeing an upgrade, the good news is already rolling in. Some irresistible Galaxy smartphone deals have touched down even before the Cyber Monday curtain lifts. Brace yourself for enticing discounts, with some models boasting a cool 20 percent off, and the base Galaxy S23 shedding $100 off its usual price tag. And if you're a fan of the foldable form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an appealing deal that might catch your eye.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Save a whopping $500 on the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Amazon. This powerhouse can replace both your smartphone and tablet, featuring Dual-App viewing and a 7.6-inch primary foldable screen.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Amazon is currently slashing $260 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 256GB storage, a steal considering the device's super-portable and innovative design. Despite being last year's model, the Z Flip 4 remains a solid choice, blending style with functionality.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB

Get the incredible Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive 256GB storage and save $300 on Amazon. This high-end Android phone is worth every penny for those seeking top-notch performance.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22+

Even though it graced the market in 2022, the Galaxy S22+ is currently enjoying a jaw-dropping 16 percent discount on Amazon. With 5G capability, 8K video recording, and a premium design, this phone continues to hold its own as one of the best Android options available.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE, now available at a remarkable 33 percent off on Amazon, is a steal of a deal. For just under $400, you can snag the 128GB model, making it a more than generous offer for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

Don't miss out on these amazing Cyber Monday deals, upgrade your Galaxy phone now and enjoy the savings!