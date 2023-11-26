Icon

Cyber Monday: Top discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, more

Curious about the latest Samsung phone deals this Cyber Monday? Explore exclusive discounts on top models, from Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 17:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Grab the exclusive discounts on top Galaxy models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and more during Cyber Monday sale. (Samsung)

In case you blinked and missed it, the Cyber Monday frenzy is officially upon us, bringing with it a treasure trove of deals on both Android and iPhone devices. For avid Galaxy phone enthusiasts eagerly eyeing an upgrade, the good news is already rolling in. Some irresistible Galaxy smartphone deals have touched down even before the Cyber Monday curtain lifts. Brace yourself for enticing discounts, with some models boasting a cool 20 percent off, and the base Galaxy S23 shedding $100 off its usual price tag. And if you're a fan of the foldable form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an appealing deal that might catch your eye.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Save a whopping $500 on the 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Amazon. This powerhouse can replace both your smartphone and tablet, featuring Dual-App viewing and a 7.6-inch primary foldable screen.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Amazon is currently slashing $260 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 256GB storage, a steal considering the device's super-portable and innovative design. Despite being last year's model, the Z Flip 4 remains a solid choice, blending style with functionality.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB

Get the incredible Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a massive 256GB storage and save $300 on Amazon. This high-end Android phone is worth every penny for those seeking top-notch performance.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22+

Even though it graced the market in 2022, the Galaxy S22+ is currently enjoying a jaw-dropping 16 percent discount on Amazon. With 5G capability, 8K video recording, and a premium design, this phone continues to hold its own as one of the best Android options available.

5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE, now available at a remarkable 33 percent off on Amazon, is a steal of a deal. For just under $400, you can snag the 128GB model, making it a more than generous offer for those seeking a feature-packed smartphone without breaking the bank.

Don't miss out on these amazing Cyber Monday deals, upgrade your Galaxy phone now and enjoy the savings!

 

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon