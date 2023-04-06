Deal of the day! iQOO Neo 6 price plunges to 2749 from 34999 on Amazon sale

You have a chance to nab the iQOO Neo 6 at an amazingly low price. Just check out this deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 06 2023, 18:11 IST
iQOO Z7, Oppo Find N2 Flip to Samsung Galaxy A54-check smartphone launches in March 2023
image caption
1/6 Motorola G73: Motorola just launched the Moto G73 5G featuring India's first MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, 13 5G Bands, and a 120Hz display. Its price starts at Rs. 18999.  (Motorola )
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34: These two new A-series smartphones are set to launch on March 16. The Galaxy A54 will pack an Exynos 1380 chipset, a 50MP OIS camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. (Samsung)
image caption
3/6 On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 5G may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. (Samsung )
image caption
4/6 Poco X5: On March 14th, the Poco X5 is  confirmed to launch in India. It is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset and 5000mAh battery. (Poco)
iQOO Z7
5/6 iQOO Z7: It is confirmed to launch on March 21 in India. It will be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset under the hood and will feature a dual-camera setup.  (iQOO)
image caption
6/6 Oppo Find N2 Flip: Confirmed to launch on March 13, the Oppo Find N2 Flip packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and a dual-camera system of a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera system and the MariSilicon X NPU for low-light 4K videography.  (Oppo)
iQOO Neo 6
View all Images
Amazon is offering a whopping discount on the iQOO Neo 6. (Priya / HT Tech)

If you are a gaming enthusiast and seeking a new phone that can support extended gameplay without any hiccups, then this iQOO Neo 6 5G deal is for you! It is currently available at an impressively low price. This has been possible due to the ongoing sale of the iQOO Quest Days on Amazon, which is offering a bunch of offers on iQOO smartphones from budget to flagship. One of these interesting deals is on the iQOO Neo 6 which is originally priced at Rs. 34999, but can now be purchased for just Rs. 2749. Wondering how? Don't miss out on this incredible deal! Read on for more information regarding the iQOO Neo 6 5G price cut.

iQOO Neo 6 price cut

The iQOO Neo 6 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Dark Nove worth Rs. 34999 as per Amazon's price listing, is available at a discount of whopping 29 percent. Yes, that means, you can nab it for just Rs. 24999. But if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 22000. This can help you reduce the price of the phone to just Rs. 2999. All you need to do is click on the With Exchange option while ordering the phone. Also, the reduction in the cost will completely depend upon the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B07WDKLDRX

Amazon is also offering bank offers on the device including Rs. 250 cashback on HSBC credit cards. On availing both the discounts of bank and Amazon coupled with the exchange offer, the price of the iQOO Neo 6 can further reduce to just Rs. 2749.

However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount depending on the resale value of your smartphone. Still, with the help of bank offers and exchange deals, you will easily manage to get iQOO Neo 6 5G for under Rs. 20000.

iQOO Neo 6 at a glance

The iQOO Neo 6 gets a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display, the power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging, and a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP camera. HT Tech review finds out that the "iQOO with its Neo 6 has tried to make a phone which is not only for gaming but a capable all-rounder."

First Published Date: 06 Apr, 17:21 IST
