Deal of the day! iQOO Neo 6 price plunges to 2749 from 34999 on Amazon sale

If you are a gaming enthusiast and seeking a new phone that can support extended gameplay without any hiccups, then this iQOO Neo 6 5G deal is for you! It is currently available at an impressively low price. This has been possible due to the ongoing sale of the iQOO Quest Days on Amazon, which is offering a bunch of offers on iQOO smartphones from budget to flagship. One of these interesting deals is on the iQOO Neo 6 which is originally priced at Rs. 34999, but can now be purchased for just Rs. 2749. Wondering how? Don't miss out on this incredible deal! Read on for more information regarding the iQOO Neo 6 5G price cut.

iQOO Neo 6 price cut

The iQOO Neo 6 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Dark Nove worth Rs. 34999 as per Amazon's price listing, is available at a discount of whopping 29 percent. Yes, that means, you can nab it for just Rs. 24999. But if you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 22000. This can help you reduce the price of the phone to just Rs. 2999. All you need to do is click on the With Exchange option while ordering the phone. Also, the reduction in the cost will completely depend upon the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Amazon is also offering bank offers on the device including Rs. 250 cashback on HSBC credit cards. On availing both the discounts of bank and Amazon coupled with the exchange offer, the price of the iQOO Neo 6 can further reduce to just Rs. 2749.

However, it must be noted that this will be the maximum discount depending on the resale value of your smartphone. Still, with the help of bank offers and exchange deals, you will easily manage to get iQOO Neo 6 5G for under Rs. 20000.

iQOO Neo 6 at a glance

The iQOO Neo 6 gets a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display, the power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging, and a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP camera. HT Tech review finds out that the "iQOO with its Neo 6 has tried to make a phone which is not only for gaming but a capable all-rounder."