Experience innovation at a lower cost: Grab the iPhone 15 with exclusive discounts and offers today!

Significant price cut on Apple's latest flagship, iPhone 15, on Amazon. With a 10 percent discount, customers can now purchase the device at Rs. 72200.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 09 2024, 17:40 IST
Unlock the future of technology with the Apple iPhone 15, now available at a discounted price on Amazon. (Apple)
Unlock the future of technology with the Apple iPhone 15, now available at a discounted price on Amazon. (Apple)

Apple fans rejoice as the Apple iPhone 15 is now available on Amazon at a reduced price. This flagship smartphone, known for its cutting-edge features and performance, is now more affordable than ever, making it an attractive option for those looking to upgrade their devices.

With a significant price drop of 10 percent, the Apple iPhone 15 is now priced at just Rs. 72,200, down from its original retail price of Rs. 79900. This substantial discount makes the iPhone 15 a compelling choice for users seeking the latest technology at a more accessible price point.

In addition to the price cut, customers can take advantage of various discounts and offers available on Amazon. EMI options starting at Rs. 3500 allow buyers to spread out their payments over time, while a No Cost EMI option is available on selected credit cards, ensuring minimal additional charges.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For those looking to trade in their old devices, Amazon offers an exchange program with discounts of up to Rs. 27000 on the purchase of the iPhone 15. This exchange offer provides an excellent opportunity for users to upgrade to the latest iPhone model while saving money on their purchase.

Furthermore, customers can benefit from additional discounts through various bank offers, including discounts of up to Rs. 4,000 on credit and debit cards, particularly those issued by HDFC Bank. Partner offers such as switching to Airtel Postpaid also provide additional savings, making the iPhone 15 even more affordable for buyers.

The Apple iPhone 15 boasts a host of advanced features, including Dynamic Island technology, a durable design with a color-infused glass and aluminum build, and a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto capabilities. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

With its combination of cutting-edge technology, attractive pricing, and various discounts and offers, the Apple iPhone 15 is undoubtedly a standout choice for smartphone buyers looking for the best value for their money.

First Published Date: 09 Mar, 17:40 IST
