    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Flipkart Big Saving Days deal! iPhone 14 Plus price drops to just 53999

    Take advantage of this fantastic deal as part of Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus for only Rs. 53999! Get it this way.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 14 2023, 15:37 IST
    iPhone 14 Plus
    Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is live with an amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale is live with an amazing offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. (Apple)

    The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has brought massive price cuts on various smartphones including iPhones. Even Apple's flagship iPhone 14 series has received price drops on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. So, if you're searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to look at.

    The iPhone 14 Plus can be yours with a huge discount thanks to Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale! Check offer details here.

    iPhone 14 Plus discount

    On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 53999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

    Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 73999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 15901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further decrease the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

    iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

    Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

    This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 53999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple!

    B0BDJQHJZZ

    iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

    Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so grab the iPhone 14 Plus now!

    First Published Date: 14 Mar, 15:37 IST
    Mobile News Flipkart Big Saving Days deal! iPhone 14 Plus price drops to just 53999
