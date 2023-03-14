Flipkart Big Saving Days deal! iPhone 14 Plus price drops to just 53999

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale has brought massive price cuts on various smartphones including iPhones. Even Apple's flagship iPhone 14 series has received price drops on the e-commerce platform. As a result, the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. So, if you're searching the market for a smartphone that offers flagship performance with a big screen, then the iPhone 14 Plus is one of the best options to look at.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 53999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers as part of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale.

Initially, Flipkart has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 73999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of Rs. 15901 on Apple's flagship product. You can further decrease the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 20000 as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 53999. That is a steal price for a current flagship iPhone from Apple!

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Flipkart is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. The offer is already available on Flipkart and is sure to run out soon, so grab the iPhone 14 Plus now!