For Galaxy S24, Samsung may turn to ChatGPT or Google Bard to fight off Pixel 8

Fans have been waiting long for the release of the new Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup. The excitement around the new generation of Samsung's premium smartphones is increasing due to various leaks and rumours. Now, as the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is nearing, experts believe that it may create higher demand than its predecessor and the company may ship more units after the official launch than previosuly estimated. Check what the officials say about the increasing demand for upcoming Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 AI capabilities and demand surge

With the Galaxy S24 launch, Samsung is expected to integrate various new AI-powered features that might give tough competition to the newly launched Google Pixel 8 series. According to The Korea Daily report (via Android Police), the Galaxy S24 may include generative AI such as ChatGPT or Bard in the smartphone. This new move may increase the demand for the smartphone. Additionally, Samsung is rumored to increase its shipment of Galaxy S24 by 10 percent from Galaxy S23. Therefore, it may ship 35 million Galaxy S24 units next year.

This move by Samsung is to tackle its declining market share in the premium smartphones market. The Android Police reported that Samsung has been losing its shares to Apple, Oppo and Vivo in the premium and mid-range smartphones segment. In the coming year, we may see a similar production target between Apple and Samsung. As per reports, Apple has a 250 million production target, whereas, Samsung has a higher target of 253 million. This may fluctuate due to market circumstances, however, both the leading smartphone companies have very close targets. Furthermore, the report also claims that Samsung's on-device AI can take the place of Apple's premium smartphone segment.

Samsung Galaxy S24 rumoured specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It may feature a 200MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide Sony IMX564 camera, and 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

These features are based on speculation and the original details will be announced during the official launch.

