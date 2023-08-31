Forget iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max is the new Apple star

With the highly anticipated 2023 Apple Event scheduled to take place on September 12th, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans are counting down the days to the grand unveiling of the latest iPhone lineup.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Takes Center Stage

As excitement builds for the upcoming Apple Event. one model in particular is stealing the spotlight. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is making waves as the frontrunner among Apple's new range of phones, capturing the attention of consumers and industry experts alike.

Recent reports have revealed a remarkable trend – the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to account for nearly half of all iPhones produced this year! This surge in popularity is likely attributed to its cutting-edge features, including the much-talked-about periscope lens that promises exciting advancements in photography.

While Apple fans eagerly await the release of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are whispers of potential production delays for some models. However, analysts suggest that the proactive increase in iPhone 15 Pro Max production might be a strategic move to prevent shortages, ensuring a smoother experience for customers during the bustling Holiday season.

Insights from Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared valuable insights regarding Apple's imminent launch. Kuo's predictions indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could command a substantial share, ranging from 35-40%, of the entire iPhone 15 line shipments, solidifying its position as the star of the show.

In an intriguing revelation, Kuo hints at the inclusion of a periscope camera in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a feature that could redefine smartphone photography. This advancement, enabling impressive zoom capabilities and enhanced image clarity, could potentially set the Pro Max model apart from its counterparts.

Rapid Growth

Comparative analysis shows an impressive surge in production for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, with an astounding 10-20% growth within a single year when compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This growth signifies the heightened anticipation and demand for the innovative features of the upcoming flagship model.

Looking beyond the iPhone 15 series, Kuo's projections extend to the iPhone 16 Pro, hinting at the integration of a periscope lens in the next year's iteration. This insight offers a glimpse into Apple's commitment towards pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology and camera capabilities.