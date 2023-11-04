Icon

iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and more, just check out these top Apple iPhones now

If you are an Apple enthusiast and are looking to buy from iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, to iPhone 15, check out which of these will fit your needs and your budget.

1/5 Apple’s biggest event of the year is around the corner where it will be launching its premium lineup iPhone 15 series. It is speculated that the Apple event will be held in the second week of September. Amid the rumors of the iPhone 15 being costly, the other models of the iPhone are getting amazing price cuts. So, if were planning to buy an iPhone this year, now is the time and iPhone 11 price cut has been rolled out. (Unsplash)
2/5 Currently, Flipkart is offering an amazing deal on Apple smartphones,  just before the launch of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event.  One of the iPhones is in a huge price-cut range! You can now buy Apple iPhone 11 at a reasonable price from Flipkart. You have a  great opportunity to enter the iPhone users list that too at a pocket- friendly cost. (Apple)
3/5 iPhone 11 features: iPhone 11 has  various amazing features and specifications to offer. It consists of 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It takes awesome images with its dual-set camera, consisting of 12 MP lenses each and a 12 MP front camera. It offers storage of 128 GB and is powered by A13 Bionic Chip Processor for smooth operations and functionality. However, if you are interested in a 5G phone, you will not get that in the iPhone 11. (Unsplash )
4/5 Apple iPhone 11 Price Cut: Flipkart is offering a reasonable price cut on iPhone 11. According to Flipkart, the original price of  iPhone 11 is  Rs. 48900. However, from Flipkart, you can buy it for only Rs. 44999, which includes a discount of 7 percent. (Unsplash)
5/5 Bank and exchange offers: On Flipkart, you can get flat Rs.1000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.49999. You can also get 5% discount on your Flipkart Axis Bank card.This is not all! You can also reduce the price of your iPhone 11 by trading in your old smartphone. All you need is a good working condition smartphone. Although the exchange value depends on the phone's condition, but with a good brand and model, you can get up to Rs.40000 off on your new smartphone purchase. Before availing this exchange offer, please check if this offer is available in your area. You can do so by simply entering the pincode of your area. (Unsplash)
From the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 to iPhone 15, know what each of them offer. (Apple)

Apple iPhones are some of the most popular smartphones all over the world. Despite being so costly, people are still interested in buying them. The reason behind this is the quality and security Apple provides to the iPhone models. If you have a tight budget, you can choose the older models of iPhones to buy, as opposed to buying the latest models. So, if you are someone who wants to buy an iPhone to fit your needs, then we have made a list of these 5 iPhone models. Take a look at the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and, if budget is not a constraint, the iPhone 15. Pick the one that meets your needs and budget.

Apple iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 boasts an all-screen Liquid Retina LCD, which is not only stunning but also water-resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes. It features a 13 mm ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view and a 26 mm wide lens with up to 100% Autofocus in low light, making it a versatile camera setup. The device is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, facilitating multitasking and overall performance. It also supports Fast Charge with an 18 W adapter for all-day power. The iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 38999.

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 offers an exceptional visual experience with its Super Retina XDR Display. It also features Ceramic Shield technology, which is said to be up to 4 times better than previous models. Powering this device is the A14 Bionic chip with a 16-core Neural Engine, combined with up to 64 GB of RAM, ensuring lightning-fast performance and efficient battery usage. Night Mode enhances photography, allowing for detailed photos and selfies even in low light. The wide and ultra-wide cameras help capture Night Mode images, providing a versatile camera setup. The iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 40999.

iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 features an impressive 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 13 comes equipped with an advanced dual-camera system. It boasts a 12MP Wide and ultra-wide camera setup. The device also offers various photography modes, including Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Additionally, the Night mode feature is perfect for taking breathtaking photos in low-light environments. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 50749.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion technologies, providing a dynamic and immersive viewing experience. It comes with a 48MP Main camera, delivering exceptional resolution, and offers cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps for high-quality video recording. The device is designed for extended usage, with all-day battery life and up to 23 hours of video playback. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at a price of Rs.139900.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 boasts an innovative design. It is splash, water, and dust-resistant, and features a Ceramic Shield front. The 6.1 Super Retina XDR display is up to 2 times brighter in sunlight compared to the iPhone 14. The 48MP Main camera provides high-resolution photography, and the 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens allows for perfect close-ups. The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, enabling advanced features like computational photography, fluid Dynamic Island transitions, and Voice Isolation for phone calls. It offers excellent all-day battery life and is priced at Rs.79900. There are no discounts available on the iPhone 15, however, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer available on the Apple website.

