Google Pixel 7a images surface; Reveal design

Just days after first images of the upcoming Google Pixel 7a leaked online, several more images have now surfaced. The Google Pixel 7a is the upcoming and affordable addition to Google's latest Pixel 7 series and the successor to the Google Pixel 6a. Google's annual developer conference - Google I/O 2023, will be held on May 10, where Google could announce the Pixel 7a alongside new gadgets as well as the Android 14. Google released the Pixel 6a in July, 2022, but announced the device at Google I/O 2022 in May, something similar can happen this time too.

The images, exclusively published by phonecompares.com, reveal an identical design to the Google Pixel 7. According to the report, the phone bears model number GHL1X and gets 8GB LPDDR5 RAM manufactured by Samsung and 128GB onboard storage capacity from SK Hynix/Micron.

Another Thai platform called ZingNews published images of the Google Pixel 7a which was a test unit for programmers in Vietnam. The images reveal a USB Type-C port at the bottom as well as a single SIM slot. It features the same wraparound camera module at the back as the Google Pixel 7.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 7a rumoured features

According to a leak by tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata), the upcoming Google Pixel 7a will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset specifically designed by Google for its Pixel 7 series of phones. Additionally, the device is anticipated to come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The report also suggests that the Pixel 7a will feature a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which aligns with earlier rumours about the device's screen. The leak also shed light on the camera specs which suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will boast a dual rear camera system headlined by a huge 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens.