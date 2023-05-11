Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Which one is best for you?

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54: Google's latest budget offering, the much-awaited Google Pixel 7a has been launched! Google has unveiled the affordable variant of the Pixel 7 series during its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023. It brings some major improvements to the table in terms of cameras, performance, and display over its previous avatar Google Pixel 6a. But how does it fare in front of its rivals in the same price segment?

One of the main Google Pixel 7a rivals is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. HT Tech review had praised it for its "amazing user experience and value for money".

If you considering buying a smartphone for under Rs. 40000, then which one will be the best choice for you – Google Pixel 7a or Samsung Galaxy A54? Here is a detailed comparison between these two mid-range phones to let you pick the best.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy A54

Design

The Pixel 7a emulates the design of the Pixel phones, featuring a horizontal camera bar that spans the back of the phone to boast dual rear cameras. In short, the Pixel 7a draws inspiration of the design of the Pixel 7, albeit with a plastic back instead of glass.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy A54 looks similar to Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23 – three camera setup at the rear sans module and premium glass back.

Google Pixel 7a or Galaxy A54? It depends on your choice of design. Both smartphones deliver a sense of premium-ness. However, if you prefer a minimalistic look and glass back, Samsung Galaxy A54 is your answer.

Display

The latest Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. While the Samsung Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Performance

For performance, the Google Tensor G2 chip powers the Pixel 7a which was recently seen in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro models. Talking about Samsung Galaxy A54, then know that it is powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. Both the chipsets are powerful enough for both day-to-day app usage as well as gaming.

However, it is the software experience that makes a difference. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience, but there are some pre-installed apps. Contrary, Pixel 7a is all about the richest Android experience anywhere with Pixel UI. Also, it is free from bloatware and adware!

Cameras

Along with the display and performance, the Pixel 7a takes a huge leap in terms of camera specs. The new entrant to the Pixel series gets a dual camera setup of a 64MP camera coupled with a 13MP ultrawide camera. While on the front, it also gets an upgrade of a 13MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features a triple camera setup of 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery and Charging

Clearly, Samsung wins here! On paper, the Pixel 7a packs a 4385mAh on the Pixel 7a with just 18W charging speed. While the Samsung Galaxy A54 relies on a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging speed.

However, it must be noted that Samsung Galaxy A54 5G does not support wireless charging, while Pixel 7a has it.

Price

The best part of the Pixel 7a starts at Rs. 43999 for an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in India. However, launch price is Rs. 39999 with card offers. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is priced at Rs. 38999.

Google Pixel 7a or Samsung Galaxy A54?

Google Pixel 7a is all about rich Android experience, good cameras, and powerful performance. If good smartphone experience and photography are your primary needs from a smartphone, Pixel 7a is the answer. However, it stays behind the Galaxy A54 in terms of display, powerful battery, and charging speed.

Although, Samsung Galaxy A54 have its own limitations such as bloatwares. But overall, Galaxy A54 is all about offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance.