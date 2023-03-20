Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro may get Video Unblur feature, 14 video effects in all

Speculation is rife about the launch of the Google Pixel 8 series in 2023 and what it may actually pack in terms of specs and features. According to the latest leak, the upcoming Pixel 8 series can get Video Unblur feature. It can be known that Google in 2022 with its Pixel 7 series introduced the Photo Unblur feature to improve blurry shots. With the help of the Photo Unblur, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users can even bring old blurry photos back to life.

"Bring your blurry photos back to life with Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature only on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Photo Unblur uses machine learning to improve your blurry pictures — even old ones. With just a few taps, remove blur and visual noise so you can relive the moment as clearly as you remember it. And you can also touch up those photos and easily remove distractions with Magic Eraser," Google had then stated.

And now, expectations are that Pixel 8 series will help you make videos look crisp and clear, with Video Unblur feature and a handful of video effects. Sharing a screenshot, 9To5Google said in a report, "Our team has managed to forcibly enable the UI for Google's Video Unblur, but for now, the tool has no noticeable effect on videos. Most likely, the effect has not been fully developed yet. Once it works, we expect Video Unblur will give previously captured videos a sharper appearance with the help of machine learning."

"Video Unblur may also be a Pixel series exclusive, perhaps debuting later this year on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Nothing in the code currently ties Video Unblur to the Pixel series, but it's clearly still early in development," the report added.

9To5Google also informed that Google is preparing a set of effects which can be applied to videos. "They'll appear in a new “Overlays” tab when editing a video in the app," it said. Notably, there are 14 video effects currently planned. Check the effects below:

After School

B&W

Chromatic

Forward

Glassy

Golden

Moire

Multiply

Polaroid

Rainbow Rays

Reflect

RGB Pulse

Super 8

VHS