Google Pixel 8a images leaked! Know what’s coming in its design

The Google Pixel 8 series is about to launch next month! Recently, a tipster leaked the images of Google Pixel 8a. Know what’s coming in terms of design.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 18:22 IST
Check out the leaked design of Google Pixel 8a. (Abhishek Yadav/X)

Apple, Samsung and Microsoft have recently wrapped up their individual events, and up next is Google, with its Made by Google event where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices. But now, we have also received information about the Pixel 8a as well, which can launch early next year. A tipster has leaked images that he claims to be of the Pixel 8a smartphone. The image showcases important specifications of the smartphone. Check out what the leaked images claim about the upcoming Google smartphone.

Google Pixel 8a design

A tipster named @yabhishekhd shared some images through an X post claiming that the smartphone is Google Pixel 8a. The image reveals the size and curves of the smartphone. According to a 9To5Google report, the smartphone may come with two camera sensors. It also comes in a blue colour which the reports claim is very similar to the Pixel 8 Pro leak.

The Google Pixel 8a can be seen with curved edges in the images and notably, the edges seem to have more subtle curves than the other Pixel versions, especially the Pixel 7a. The frame of the smartphone has a matte finish which hints that Google may be discarding its glossy finish with the new generation.

In terms of the Google Pixel 8a display, it looks like it has thicker bezels. Additionally, the tipster also revealed that the Google Pixel 8a may feature the Tensor G3 chip. The smartphone has been given the codename “Akita.” According to 9to5Google, the codename was first leaked with the Google Pixel roadmap, which was leaked earlier. It is also rumoured that the device could be launched during the Google I/O in the coming year.

As of now, the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are in line to be launched. The Google launch event will take place on October 4, 2023, and we'll get to know what the company has in store for its users. For Google Pixel 8a, it is too early to make any assumptions about the smartphone. However, the leaked images look quite real.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 18:22 IST
