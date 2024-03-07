Google Pixel 8a tipped to get a price hike! Know how much it could cost at launch

Rumours about the Google Pixel 8a in terms of expected design, features and other metrics have been surfacing for quite a while now. Now, a new leak has emerged which highlights the expected price of the upcoming Google Pixel 8a. As of now, no launch date has been officially announced. That said, previous leaks have given us a glimpse of what the smartphone could offer and what it could look like. If you're curious about the Google Pixel 8a price, then check out what the current leaks say about the pricing.

Google Pixel 8a price

According to a German publication Winfuture, Google Pixel 8a will likely be announced with internal storage of 128 GB or 256GB. Along with storage, the prices of the smartphone were also speculated in European currency. The report speculates that the Google Pixel 8a is likely to be priced at 569.90 euros for the 128GB while the 256GB variant may be priced at 630 euros. The leaked prices hint at a slight price hike when compared to its predecessor, the Google Pixel 7a. Last year the Pixel 7a was priced at 509 euros which is $499 in the US. Therefore, we could expect a 60 euro price hike with the Google Pixel 8a.

Last year also, Google bumped the price of the Pixel 7a in comparison to the Pixel 6a. However, there were significant improvements with the new generation of smartphones. Continuing this trend, the Google Pixel 8a is expected to get upgrades in terms of chipset and AI features.

Google Pixel 8a: expected specs

According to a Tom's Guide report, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with a 6.1-inch OLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by Google's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. The device may also support already-existing AI features such as the Magic Editor. The information about this device is very limited and is based on unofficial reports, therefore, we may have to wait for the official launch to know what Google has planned for the new Pixel 8a.

