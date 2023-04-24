Grab iPhone 12 Mini with BIG discount at just 24749 on Flipkart

Grab the chance to buy the iPhone 12 Mini for as low as just Rs. 24749 on Flipkart. Know more about the offer here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 07:59 IST
iPhone 12 Mini
View all Images
The iPhone 12 Mini is a 'Mini' version of the iPhone 12. (Unsplash)

In this world of smartphones with huge screens, if you prefer more pocketable devices, then the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the best options to go for. It is last of Apple's Mini smartphones and offers all the bells and whistles of the iPhone 12, but in a compact 5.4-inch design. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, which is only a generation behind.

Apple usually supports its iPhones for up to a period of 5 years, meaning the iPhone 12 Mini is not only expected to receive the upcoming iOS 17 update, but many more too, making it worth investing in.

Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for just Rs. 24749, a significant discount on its original price of Rs. 59900. Check out the details here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 Mini discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini is originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce platform has announced a massive offer on the iPhone 12 Mini and you can buy it for just Rs. 24749. Here's how.

Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs. 50999, giving you a massive initial discount of Rs. 8901. You can further drive the price down with other exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 12 Mini exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering great exchange offers on the iPhone 12 Mini. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 26250 off if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered, you can purchase the iPhone 12 Mini for just Rs. 24749!

However, the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 12 Mini bank offers

Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Moreover, you get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023. If paying that amount in one go is not possible, you can also avail the no-cost EMI option.

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

