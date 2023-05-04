Grab Samsung Galaxy A34 5G under 30999! Avail additional exchange, bank offers too

On the hunt for a good mid-range smartphone? Grab the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at under Rs. 30999! Amazon is offering additional exchange offers and bank benefits too. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 19:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is the latest entry to Samsung’s A series. (Divya / HT Tech)

Samsung recently introduced two additions to its A series of smartphones with the launch of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. The Galaxy A34 5G could be an ideal choice for buyers who wish to buy a good mid-range smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 under the hood. Moreover, it follows a similar design strategy which Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S23 series.

Amazon is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is originally priced at Rs. 35499 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for below Rs. 30999 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a 13 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 30999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. You can get up to Rs. 20950 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount offered, it takes the price of the Galaxy A34 5G down to just Rs. 10049!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!

First Published Date: 04 May, 19:16 IST
