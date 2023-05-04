Grab Samsung Galaxy A34 5G under 30999! Avail additional exchange, bank offers too

Samsung recently introduced two additions to its A series of smartphones with the launch of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G. The Galaxy A34 5G could be an ideal choice for buyers who wish to buy a good mid-range smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 under the hood. Moreover, it follows a similar design strategy which Samsung introduced with the Galaxy S23 series.

Amazon is currently offering great discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is originally priced at Rs. 35499 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for below Rs. 30999 courtesy of Amazon's amazing offers on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a 13 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 30999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. You can get up to Rs. 20950 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G if you exchange your old smartphone. If you're able to extract the maximum exchange discount offered, it takes the price of the Galaxy A34 5G down to just Rs. 10049!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to drive the price down even further. Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 instant discount on ICICI Credit Card transactions. Also get 10% off up to Rs. 1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transactions.

Amazon is additionally offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can bring home the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!