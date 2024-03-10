 Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999 on Amazon | Mobile News

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G receives a significant price cut of 28% on Amazon, now available at Rs. 64,999.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 10 2024, 16:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Experience stunning low-light photography and an awesome design with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. (samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Experience stunning low-light photography and an awesome design with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. (samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is now available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999, marking a significant price cut of 28% from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 89,999. This exciting offer is inclusive of all taxes, making it even more appealing to potential buyers.

But that's not all – Amazon is also offering a range of additional benefits with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. Customers can avail themselves of EMI options starting at just Rs. 3,151, with the added advantage of No Cost EMI available on selected credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards. Additionally, there are exclusive bank offers, providing discounts of up to Rs. 9,000 on select credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards.

Furthermore, customers can benefit from partner offers, including the opportunity to receive GST invoices and save up to 28% on business purchases. For those looking to upgrade, Amazon offers an exchange option with discounts of up to Rs. 32,000.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, let's talk about the product itself. The Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts impressive features, including advanced night photography capabilities powered by enhanced AI. With Nightography, users can capture bright and colorful photos and videos even in low-light conditions, ensuring stunning results from dusk to dawn.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23 is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring recycled materials such as glass and PET film, as well as natural dyes for coloring. Each phone comes packaged in a box made of recycled paper and paper-based protective film, contributing to a more eco-friendly approach to manufacturing.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and everyday tasks without draining the battery. With its cutting-edge technology and attractive price point, the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G offers exceptional value for money and is a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.

First Published Date: 10 Mar, 16:27 IST
