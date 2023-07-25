Hot Deal ! Grab iPhone SE 3 with huge discount; price slashed to Rs. 58900

If you have been waiting for a long time to own an iPhone, but were searching for a deal that can provide a heavy discount and lower the price, then it seems your wait is now at an end. Amazon has rolled out a huge discount on iPhone SE 3. In this Amazon deal you can get this iPhone under Rs. 60000. Before you read about the Amazon deal know why you should consider buying iPhone SE (3rd Generation).

iPhone SE 3 Specification:

The SE (3rd Generation) comes with iOS 16 to enhance and personalize your experience. You get a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera with iPhone SE 2022 to enhance your photography experience. It comes with a 2018 mAh. The smartphone comes with a 4.7 inches display. To improve its performance, it comes with Apple A15 Bionic Chipset.

Discount:

The retail price of the iPhone SE 2022 256 GB variant is Rs. 64900. However, Amazon is giving a special deal where you get a flat 9 percent off on the smartphone. The price of the smartphone falls to Rs. 58900.

Exchange Deal:

Amazon also has an exchange offer worth Rs. 55000 running right now. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. However, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in.

Bank Offers:

Amazon also offers several bank offers here we are listing them for you:

1. Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 40000

2. Flat Rs. 4000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 50000

3. Flat Rs. 1250 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 15000

4. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 8000

5. 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction. Minimum purchase value Rs. 12000

6. 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000