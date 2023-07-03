Huge discount on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G! Check price and offers here

Get an amazing deal on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G on Flipkart! Check deals and offers here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 16:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is on a huge sale! (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is on a huge sale! (Samsung)

Want a new feature-filled smartphone but on a limited budget? We have found you an amazing smartphone deal and that too under Rs.15000. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. It is a smartphone that offers amazing performance and has some big specs.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an amazing 50MP triple-lens rear camera system + 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera that captures breathtaking images. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with 4 GB RAM and 6GB Ram which is expandable to 1TB. It offers a long-lasting 6000mAh battery life that keeps the performance going. It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0, offering users a seamless experience.

Note that the smartphone also offers a warranty of 1 year for the handset and 6 months for accessories. Are you curious about the price and hefty discount available on the Samsung Galaxy M 14 5G? Continue reading to know more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Discount

Originally the Samsung Galaxy M14 with 128GB storage and 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17990 on Flipkart. However, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available at a heavily discounted price of Rs. 14330, giving you an incredible 20 percent discount.

 

B0BZCSNTT4-1

But wait, there's more! You can get additional off by availing some bank offers.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And you get flat Rs.3000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40000 to Rs.49999. Additionally, you can get flat Rs.4000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.50000 and above.

Samsung is a trusted brand and its phone offers unique features. With Samsung Galaxy M 14, you can make a smart purchase by saving a huge amount of money.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 16:52 IST
Home Mobile News Huge discount on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G! Check price and offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets