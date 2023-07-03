Huge discount on Samsung Galaxy M14 5G! Check price and offers here

Want a new feature-filled smartphone but on a limited budget? We have found you an amazing smartphone deal and that too under Rs.15000. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available with a huge price cut on Flipkart. It is a smartphone that offers amazing performance and has some big specs.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an amazing 50MP triple-lens rear camera system + 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera that captures breathtaking images. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with 4 GB RAM and 6GB Ram which is expandable to 1TB. It offers a long-lasting 6000mAh battery life that keeps the performance going. It is Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.0, offering users a seamless experience.

Note that the smartphone also offers a warranty of 1 year for the handset and 6 months for accessories. Are you curious about the price and hefty discount available on the Samsung Galaxy M 14 5G? Continue reading to know more.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Discount

Originally the Samsung Galaxy M14 with 128GB storage and 4 GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17990 on Flipkart. However, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is now available at a heavily discounted price of Rs. 14330, giving you an incredible 20 percent discount.

B0BZCSNTT4-1

But wait, there's more! You can get additional off by availing some bank offers.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And you get flat Rs.3000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced between Rs.40000 to Rs.49999. Additionally, you can get flat Rs.4000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.50000 and above.

Samsung is a trusted brand and its phone offers unique features. With Samsung Galaxy M 14, you can make a smart purchase by saving a huge amount of money.