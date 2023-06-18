Huge price cut! Flipkart has rolled out a great iPhone 14 Plus deal

The iPhone 14 Plus is a remarkable smartphone, boasting impressive cameras, a fast processor, and the largest display ever seen on an iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're someone who enjoys watching content on a smartphone with a large screen, the iPhone 14 Plus is definitely one of the top choices currently available. Although it still comes with a premium price tag, you can take advantage of various deals on Amazon to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus at a significantly reduced price.

The original price listed on Amazon is Rs. 89,900, but it has been discounted to Rs. 78,999, giving you an initial discount of 12 percent. Additionally, you can further lower the price by utilizing special bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Bank offers

If you make the purchase with an HDFC Credit Card or Debit Card, you can avail a flat discount of Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, there is a 5 percent cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Exchange offer

Amazon is providing an attractive trade-in offer for the iPhone 14 Plus. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a substantial direct discount of up to Rs. 35,000 on the iPhone 14 Plus. It is important to note that the value of the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer in your area. To check if the offer is available in your region, simply enter your area PIN code on Amazon.

These offers present an excellent opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus at a more affordable price while enjoying its exceptional features and the upcoming enhancements through iOS 17.