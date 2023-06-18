Huge price cut! Flipkart has rolled out a great iPhone 14 Plus deal

If you're an iPhone lover then there is some great news for you. Flipkart is offering flat 12% discount on iPhone 14 Plus.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 18:10 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart offers a great deal on iPhone 14 Plus (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart offers a great deal on iPhone 14 Plus (HT Tech)

The iPhone 14 Plus is a remarkable smartphone, boasting impressive cameras, a fast processor, and the largest display ever seen on an iPhone alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're someone who enjoys watching content on a smartphone with a large screen, the iPhone 14 Plus is definitely one of the top choices currently available. Although it still comes with a premium price tag, you can take advantage of various deals on Amazon to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus at a significantly reduced price.

The original price listed on Amazon is Rs. 89,900, but it has been discounted to Rs. 78,999, giving you an initial discount of 12 percent. Additionally, you can further lower the price by utilizing special bank offers and trade-in discounts.

Bank offers

If you make the purchase with an HDFC Credit Card or Debit Card, you can avail a flat discount of Rs. 4,000. Furthermore, there is a 5 percent cashback offer available on Flipkart Axis Bank.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange offer

Amazon is providing an attractive trade-in offer for the iPhone 14 Plus. By trading in your old smartphone, you can receive a substantial direct discount of up to Rs. 35,000 on the iPhone 14 Plus. It is important to note that the value of the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the availability of the offer in your area. To check if the offer is available in your region, simply enter your area PIN code on Amazon.

These offers present an excellent opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 Plus at a more affordable price while enjoying its exceptional features and the upcoming enhancements through iOS 17.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 18:10 IST
Home Mobile News Huge price cut! Flipkart has rolled out a great iPhone 14 Plus deal
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets