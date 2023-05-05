Insane deal! Google Pixel 7 price drops to its LOWEST at 22190 during Amazon sale

An amazing Google Pixel 7 price cut has been rolled out during Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Nab it under Rs. 30000 this way.

| Updated on: May 05 2023, 14:12 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
View all Images
Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for Rs. 22190 with this deal. Here's how. (Akash/HT Tech)

Looking for a smartphone that can capture vibrant photos? Look no further than the flagship Google Pixel 7! With its exceptional camera capabilities, it's the perfect choice for capturing all of your cherished moments. Plus, its overall performance combined with the stock-Android-like experience, is a great addition.

The best part? Amazon is currently offering an amazing opportunity to purchase the Google Pixel 7 at a significant discount as part of their Great Summer Sale, which includes discounts on a wide range of products. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal and check out the latest offer for the Google Pixel 7 here to nab it at a new price that is unimaginably low.

Google Pixel 7 price cut

According to Amazon's price listing, the Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs. 81999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Nevertheless, the deal can become intriguing for you due to a substantial price reduction, bank offers, and an exchange deal. Amazon offers a flat discount of 46 percent, bringing down the price to just Rs. 44290 during the sale. Moreover, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 1000 on ICICI and Kotak bank credit cards.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BJLCK3YD

Additionally, you can obtain an extra discount of up to Rs. 21100 by exchanging an old phone. By taking advantage of both the exchange offer and card offers, you can purchase the Pixel 7 for just Rs. 22190. However, it's essential to note that the maximum discount available of an exchange offer worth Rs. 25000 may vary depending on the brand and model of the phone you trade-in.

Google Pixel 7: Why you should buy it

There are several reasons! One of these is the new Tensor G2 chip, which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. Second, better cameras with some added features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz of refresh rate.

First Published Date: 05 May, 14:12 IST
