iOS 17 to bring BIG CHANGES to your iPhone; Apps to wallpapers, take a sneak peek

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is all set to start on June 5 and the company is expected to announce the iOS 17 at the event. As per the latest leaks, iOS 17, which will be the latest iteration of the iPhone's operating system, is likely to bring big changes to Apple's apps and wallpapers along with many other updates.

According to tipster @analyst941, Apple is all set to bring a new grid view for Wallpapers. People will be able to delete Wallpapers quickly, rearrange the order of wallpapers and share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in a single view. "This is the new grid view for Wallpapers in iOS 17.• All new Grid-view displays 9+ wallpapers at once.• Delete wallpapers quickly within the grid-view.• Rearrange the order of wallpapers in grid-view.• Share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in single-view," the tweet read.

While, according to a report by Tom's Guide, Wallet will get the biggest change. "In this mockup, Apple is predicted to be introducing a whole new layout with a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen letting iPhone owners easily jump between Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs and Orders," the report said.

For Health, Apple is embracing a grid layout to easily track your most important health metrics. “There will obviously be VISUAL data inside the squares — I'm just too lazy to do all that,” @analyst941 writes. “Imagine colored graphs, tables, etc. filled with data inside each section.”

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that the iOS 17 can bring "nice" features to your iPhones. Here are some other features iOS 17 can bring.

iOS 17 expected features

1. Changes to Control Center: Apple is rumored to be planning to overhaul the Control Center, according to a report by MacRumors. "The Control Center could get a new look, and it could be more customizable, with users able to select what's shown with more granularity and pick where controls are located for a streamlined interface tailored to each person's needs," the report stated.

2. Additions to Dynamic Island functionality: Dynamic Island was introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, and with the launch of iPhone 15 lineup this year, all models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island. MacRumors said, "Apple is allegedly planning to add more functionality to the Dynamic Island to make it more useful. Siri, for example, might transition to Dynamic Island. When you activate Siri, the Siri icon could be displayed in the Dynamic Island rather than at the bottom of the screen, which would make Siri less obtrusive."

3. Active Widgets: "Apple is testing an active widget experience for the Home Screen and Today View on the iPhone, but this apparently isn't a feature that's a sure thing for iOS 17," MacRumors stated.