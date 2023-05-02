iOS 17 to bring BIG CHANGES to your iPhone; Apps to wallpapers, take a sneak peek

iOS 17 is expected to bring big changes to Apple' apps and wallpapers along with other updates. Check what the latest leak reveals.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 06:33 IST
Top iOS 17 features that are likely to hit your iPhones SOON
image caption
1/5 A Twitter user "analyst941" has released a long list of expected iOS 17 features. First of all, they suggest additional settings for the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 There will be some changes to Dynamic Island too. One of those is Siri, which is set to be relocated from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
3/5 Moreover, iPhone users are expected to get additional filters for Focus modes, "additional options" for managing notifications, and Custom Accessibility settings to offer total control over the UI and layout of your iPhone. (HT Tech)
iOS 16
4/5 iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface. (Unsplash)
iPhone
5/5 Apart from this, Car Key improvements and more car implementations in the Wallet app, Camera app changes, ARKit API's/frameworks, and heavily improved features for Search and Spotlight. In short, this iOS 17 makeover is expected to change the iPhone experience for users forever.  (Pexels)
iOS 17
View all Images
Here are the changes iOS 17 will bring to your iPhone. (Unsplash)

Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is all set to start on June 5 and the company is expected to announce the iOS 17 at the event. As per the latest leaks, iOS 17, which will be the latest iteration of the iPhone's operating system, is likely to bring big changes to Apple's apps and wallpapers along with many other updates.

According to tipster @analyst941, Apple is all set to bring a new grid view for Wallpapers. People will be able to delete Wallpapers quickly, rearrange the order of wallpapers and share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in a single view. "This is the new grid view for Wallpapers in iOS 17.• All new Grid-view displays 9+ wallpapers at once.• Delete wallpapers quickly within the grid-view.• Rearrange the order of wallpapers in grid-view.• Share or duplicate wallpapers by swiping up in single-view," the tweet read.

While, according to a report by Tom's Guide, Wallet will get the biggest change. "In this mockup, Apple is predicted to be introducing a whole new layout with a navigation bar at the bottom of the screen letting iPhone owners easily jump between Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs and Orders," the report said.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For Health, Apple is embracing a grid layout to easily track your most important health metrics. “There will obviously be VISUAL data inside the squares — I'm just too lazy to do all that,” @analyst941 writes. “Imagine colored graphs, tables, etc. filled with data inside each section.”

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that the iOS 17 can bring "nice" features to your iPhones. Here are some other features iOS 17 can bring.

iOS 17 expected features

1. Changes to Control Center: Apple is rumored to be planning to overhaul the Control Center, according to a report by MacRumors. "The Control Center could get a new look, and it could be more customizable, with users able to select what's shown with more granularity and pick where controls are located for a streamlined interface tailored to each person's needs," the report stated.

2. Additions to Dynamic Island functionality: Dynamic Island was introduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, and with the launch of iPhone 15 lineup this year, all models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island. MacRumors said, "Apple is allegedly planning to add more functionality to the Dynamic Island to make it more useful. Siri, for example, might transition to Dynamic Island. When you activate Siri, the Siri icon could be displayed in the Dynamic Island rather than at the bottom of the screen, which would make Siri less obtrusive."

3. Active Widgets: "Apple is testing an active widget experience for the Home Screen and Today View on the iPhone, but this apparently isn't a feature that's a sure thing for iOS 17," MacRumors stated.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 06:33 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iOS 17 to bring BIG CHANGES to your iPhone; Apps to wallpapers, take a sneak peek
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets