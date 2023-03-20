    Trending News

    iPhone 11 price cut to just 14499 with this Flipkart exchange offer!

    Grab iPhone 11 at just Rs. 14499, by taking advantage of this amazing deal on Flipkart. Check offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 20 2023, 10:21 IST
    Although the iPhone is quite a few years old now, it can still hold up against today's mid-range smartphones. It was launched back in 2019 and turned into an instant hit, becoming the best-selling smartphone globally for two consecutive years. Apple shipped nearly 65 million units of the iPhone 11 in 2020 alone. So, if you're looking for a smartphone which offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, the iPhone 11 could be one of the best options in the market. Although it is still relatively expensive, you can buy it at a huge discount right now.

    Thanks to this amazing Flipkart offer, the iPhone 11 can be yours for just Rs. 14499. Here's how you can grab it.

    iPhone 11 discount

    The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now for just Rs. 14499 on Flipkart. After the initial discount, it is available for Rs. 41499 on the e-commerce platform.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

    iPhone 11 exchange offer

    Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 27000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

    Both these offers combined take the price of the iPhone 11 down to just Rs. 14499!

    iPhone 11 Bank offers

    You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

    First Published Date: 20 Mar, 09:49 IST
