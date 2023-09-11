iPhone 12 gets 18 percent price cut ahead of iPhone 15 launch!

With Amazon’s heavy discounts, bank benefits, and exchange deals, you can grab the iPhone 12 at a reduced price before the iPhone 15 launches tomorrow! Here’s how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 11 2023, 12:41 IST
iPhone 12 can be purchased with a massive discount on Amazon ahead of iPhone 15 series launch. Check details. (Unsplash)

Apple is all set to unveil its iPhone 15 series tomorrow, September 12, at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. Continuing the trend of yesteryears, some previous iPhone models are likely to get discontinued as soon as the latest iPhones are revealed. As such, there is a limited window where buyers can grab huge discounts on these iPhones before they disappear from the market forever. The iPhone 12 is likely to be one such device. So, if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 12 is one of the cheapest iPhones you can buy and right now, it has received a massive price cut.

With Amazon's heavy discounts, bank benefits, and exchange deals, you can grab the iPhone 12 at a massively reduced price! Here's how.

iPhone 12 discount

The base 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 usually retails at Rs. 59900 on Amazon. However, buyers can avail substantial discounts on it right now. Amazon is offering a massive 18 percent initial discount on the iPhone 12, which amounts to Rs. 10910. After this discount, its price has dropped to just Rs. 48990.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from this, buyers can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals and bank offers on the iPhone 12 to drive its price further down.

Also Read: Catch All Live Updates here.

Other offers

Amazon is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 12. You can get up to Rs. 24950 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the PIN Code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

Additionally, buyers can avail a flat Rs. 2000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. You can also take advantage of the no-cost EMI option that lets you pay a nominal amount as the down payment and the rest in installments, without any added interest.

Similar offers are also valid on other storage and colour variants of the iPhone 12 as well.

B08L5TGWD1-1

Why should you buy the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 is one of the most value-for-money iPhones you can buy right now. It offers a good balance of strong performance, great cameras, and long battery life - all of which are essential in a smartphone. It is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor which is currently only a generation behind the standard iPhone 14. Moreover, it is not only expected to get the iOS 17 update, but a couple of future updates too, making it secure for years. The iPhone 12 also benefits from 5G capabilities. Therefore, it is one of the best entry points if you're looking to enter the Apple ecosystem.

First Published Date: 11 Sep, 12:41 IST
